David Eack becomes Ida's new superintendent

Ida Public Schools chose one of its own to become its newest superintendent Monday evening. The Board of Education voted unanimously to appoint its middle school principal, David Eack, as its new superintendent.

“It’s surreal. I get to lead the district that I love, have been apart of for 18 years. It’s great to have the support of the board and the community behind me,” Eack told the Monroe News. “It’s overwhelming.”

Eack will now enter contract negotiations with the district. After that process ends, Eack will have to hit the ground running with a 90-day plan to establish himself in the new role.

Eack was one of two finalists interviewed Monday night. The other candidate was Ben Gilpin, a school principal from Jackson.

Eack said that the reason he wanted the job was that his career has simply evolved from his role as a school counselor. He eventually realized that to help as many students as possible, he had to be a principal.

Now that he has been the principal of Ida Middle School since 2014, Eack decided that to be even more effective in helping the lives of students, he needed to become a superintendent. And now he has the job.

And he said he plans to remain in Ida as the leader for the rest of his career. When a board member asked Eack how long he planned to stay if he got the job, Eack answered “until I retire.”

