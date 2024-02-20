David Engen to run for third and final term on Grand Forks County Commission

Feb. 19—GRAND FORKS — David Engen will run for a third and final term on the Grand Forks County Commission.

Engen, a Northwood, North Dakota, attorney, was first appointed to the commission in 2015 to serve out the remainder of Commissioner John Schmisek's term. He later ran unopposed in 2016 and 2020. He currently serves as commission chairman.

Engen officially announced his candidacy in a press release Monday afternoon.

"Currently, the county is facing many challenges, such as growing demand for services, unfunded mandates and required infrastructure improvements," Engen wrote. "The experience I have serving on the County Commission makes me best suited to meet those challenges, and I will work with all our partners and residents in finding proper solutions."

The county native and Air Force veteran told the Herald he wants to see through several ongoing infrastructure projects, like the

rehabilitation of the county courthouse

and

expansion of the county correctional center,

and to consider financial issues like

the ongoing debate over the future

of the county parking ramp.

He also cited his desire to continue work on the Grand Sky aviation park, a project he's been involved with since he first joined the commission.

"I've been involved with Grand Sky since they put the shovel in the ground," Engen said. "I'd like to be around for the next phase of some of that, too."

He confirmed he intends for his next term to be his last, citing a provision passed with the Home Rule charter that limits commissioners to three four-year terms — though current commissioners were grandfathered in.

"After 12 years, it'll be time for new leadership to come in," Engen said. "I don't believe in people staying for 20 years in the same elected jobs."

Engen, who is up for reelection alongside fellow incumbent Cynthia Pic, faces

at least one challenger

in former Grand Forks City Council member Terry Bjerke.

A nominating contest for the two open seats will be held June 11, and up to four candidates will progress to the general election Nov. 5.