David Fitch Is The Non-Executive Director of QEM Limited (ASX:QEM) And They Just Picked Up 14% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in QEM Limited (ASX:QEM) should definitely note that the Non-Executive Director, David Fitch, recently paid AU$0.15 per share to buy AU$584k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 14%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At QEM

Notably, that recent purchase by David Fitch is the biggest insider purchase of QEM shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.15 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was David Fitch.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. QEM insiders own about AU$9.0m worth of shares (which is 53% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At QEM Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about QEM. Looks promising! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that QEM has 4 warning signs (2 don't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

