David Fitch Is The Non-Executive Director of QEM Limited (ASX:QEM) And They Just Spent AU$252k On Shares

Potential QEM Limited (ASX:QEM) shareholders may wish to note that the Non-Executive Director, David Fitch, recently bought AU$252k worth of stock, paying AU$7.00 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 0.1%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

QEM Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by David Fitch was the biggest purchase of QEM shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.07. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. David Fitch was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

David Fitch purchased 2.14m shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$0.23. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of QEM

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. QEM insiders own about AU$4.3m worth of shares (which is 62% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The QEM Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about QEM. Nice! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 6 warning signs (4 don't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in QEM.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

