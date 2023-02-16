David Giamarco draws 20-year sentence for trafficking drugs

ZANESVILLE - A 44-year-old Zanesville man was sentenced to 20 years in prison as a major drug offender for crimes he committed in Muskingum County.

David Giamarco pleaded guilty to two first-degree felonies of trafficking fentanyl, one first-degree felony of trafficking cocaine, one second-degree felony of permitting drug abuse and two third-degree felony counts of having weapons under disability.

According to detectives with the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force, Giamarco became the target of their investigation after receiving complaints of drug activity in his properties on Maxahala Avenue and Ontario Street.

In late August, police stopped Giamarco while driving on Pine Street. The deputy smelled marijuana in the car and found $2,000 in his pocket, as well as another $8,500 in a duffle bag. Giamarco was released with a written warning while detectives built their case.

A confidential informant working with the task force arranged a transaction with Giamarco to purchase fentanyl and crack cocaine.

In November, the informant met Giamarco at a Linden Avenue business to purchase the drugs for $300.

One week later, another purchase was arranged for $600.

Giamarco led the informant to his house on Moxahala Avenue for the exchange, which was recorded on video.

For days, detectives observed activity at Giamarco's houses, which included a pattern of short-term visits from various vehicles at both houses.

In December, detectives, along with the Special Response Team, executed search warrants at both houses. More than 800 grams of methamphetamine, 100 grams of cocaine and 1,000 grams of fentanyl were found during the searches, in addition to drug-related materials.

Detectives seized four vehicles, cash and filed to seize both parcels of real estate.

Others are facing charges in connection to this case.

Provided by the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: David Giamarco draws 20-year sentence for trafficking drugs