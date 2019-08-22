David Herro's Top 5 Buys of the 2nd Quarter

David Herro (Trades, Portfolio), co-manager of the Oakmark International Fund, disclosed this week his fund's top five buys for the second quarter included new holdings in Essilorluxottica (XPAR:EL) and The Swatch Group AG (XSWX:UHR). The fund also increased its bets on Glencore PLC (LSE:GLEN), Naver Corp. (XKRX:035420) and Intesa Sanpaolo (MIL:ISP).

Herro and co-manager Michael Manelli seek companies that not only are trading at a significant discount to intrinsic value, but also have good business quality and potential to increase shareholder value. The managers said in their quarterly letter that the Oakmark International Fund returned an average of 9.2% per year since its September 1992 inception, outperforming the MSCI World ex. U.S. index's average return of 5.9% per year during the same period. Despite this, the fund slightly underperformed the benchmark during the June quarter as weak performance in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY) offset a strong gain in WPP PLC (NYSE:WPP).

As of quarter-end, Oakmark International's $31.75 billion equity portfolio contains 62 stocks, with high exposure to the financial services, consumer cyclical and industrial sectors. The three sectors represent 25.17%, 24.73% and 22.43% of the equity portfolio.

Essilorluxottica

The fund purchased 2.15 million shares of Essilorluxottica, giving the stake 0.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged 105.93 euros ($117.43) during the quarter.

The French medical instruments and equipment company designs, manufactures and retails premium frames, sunglasses and optical lenses. GuruFocus ranks Essilorluxottica's financial strength 6.3 out of 10 on several moderately strong indicators, which include a Piotroski F-score of 6, an equity-to-asset ratio that outperforms 64.58% of global competitors and a debt-to-equity ratio that outperforms 72.56% of global competitors.

The Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) also has a holding in Essilorluxottica.

The Swatch Group

The fund purchased 603,000 shares of Swatch Group, giving the position 0.54% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged 284.50 Swiss francs ($289.22) during the quarter.

