David Hogg is giving up pillow entrepreneurship and returning to gun-control activism. His company Good Pillow aimed to rival the MyPillow brand.

Zahra Tayeb
·2 min read
david hogg mike lindell mypillow
Parkland shooting survivor and activist David Hogg (L) in Los Angeles on July 20, 2018 and MyPillow CEO Michael Lindell (R) at the White House on January 15, 2021. Emma McIntyre/Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • David Hogg announced Saturday he is stepping down from his pillow company, Good Pillow.

  • The Parkland shooting survivor launched the company to compete with Mike Lindell's MyPillow.

  • Cofounder and tech mogul William LeGate will continue the mission to build an ethical company.

Parkland shooting survivor, activist, and pillow entrepreneur David Hogg announced Saturday he is permanently stepping away from his company, Good Pillow.

Taking to Twitter, he said: "Effective immediately, I have resigned and released all shares, any ownership and any control of Good Pillow LLC."

The reason for his departure was due to "personal commitments," including taking the time to "focus on studies in college" and "advance the gun violence prevention movement."

In another tweet, Hogg said: "While the tragedy and trauma I experienced does shape me, like many other survivors of gun violence, it is not even close to who I am fully and I am looking forward to using this time to grow myself as an organizer, friend, son, and brother."

The 20-year-old Harvard University student launched Good Pillow to provide an alternative to Mike Lindell's MyPillow brand. Hogg aimed to "run a better business and make a better product all with more happy staff than Mike the pillow guy, while creating US-based Union jobs and helping people," Insider's Sophia Ankel previously reported.

Hogg teamed up with tech mogul William LeGate for the venture. Lindell greeted his competition with ambivalence when he told Axios there's "nothing wrong with competition that does not infringe on someone's patent."

With increasing commitments to studies, family and activism, Hogg decided the time was right to step away and let LeGate continue the mission to build an ethical company.

Meanwhile, MyPillow has experienced a drop in support from some retailers in recent months. In an interview with Insider's Grace Dean, Lindell said 22 retailers, including Kohl's and Bed Bath & Beyond, pulled MyPillow's products after he was found spreading voter-fraud conspiracy theories. He told Insider this could cost him $65 million.

Most recently, MyPillow products vanished from Costco's website. Insider asked Costco whether it had cut ties with the brand but the retailer declined to comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

