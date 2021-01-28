David Hogg says he felt threatened by Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘She would rather choose to protect guns than children’

Louise Hall
Updated
Marjorie Taylor Greene was seen in the video confronting Parkland massacre survivor David Hogg before she was elected

Marjorie Taylor Greene was seen in the video confronting Parkland massacre survivor David Hogg before she was elected

(CNN)

Parkland massacre survivor David Hogg has said he “absolutely” felt threatened by Marjorie Taylor Greene when she confronted him over gun control during a YouTube video that has recently emerged.

The gun-control activist said in an interview with CNN on Thursday that the controversial representative “would rather choose to protect guns than children.”

“None of us want to be doing this but we have to because sadly corrupted elected officials like Marjorie Taylor Greene are in Congress and would rather choose to protect guns than children,” he said.

Mr Hogg added: “It's just a horrific reality. Can I just point out how ridiculous it is that it's on the survivors of gun violence to stand up to gun violence and be the ones to try to end it."

In the video posted to Rep Greene's YouTube account in January 2020, she can be seen following Mr Hogg down the street in Washington DC pushing him to answer questions about “red flag” laws.

When asked by host Alisyn Camerota whether he took Rep Greene’s remark in the video that she was carrying a gun for protection as a threat Mr Hogg responded: “Oh absolutely.”

He added: “But you know what I was saying to myself Alisyn is that if they shoot me they prove my point. And the reality is they can’t kill a movement.”

Mr Hogg is calling for Rep Greene’s resignation and, promoting a petition for his followers to sign on Twitter saying: "Sign the petition to call for @RepMTG to resign text “Resign” to 954-954."

Mr Hogg also called on Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to denounce the Republican congresswoman, who has previously expressed support for QAnon.

“My message to Kevin McCarthy is, take all of her committee assignments away ... also, don't support her when she runs for re-election again and try to get her primaried,” Mr Hogg said on CNN.

"If you say this is not your party, actually call it out and hold her accountable."

Rep Greene did not immediately respond to The Independent's request for comment.

The White House refused to comment on Ms Greene’s social media posts, with press secretary Jen Psaki saying they had no response and didn’t plan to the future.

“We don’t and I’m not going to speak further about her I think in this briefing room,” Ms Psaki said.

In August, Rep McCarthy condemned QAnon, saying there is “no room” for the conspiracy theory in the Republican party, referring the ongoing controversy surrounding Rep Greene.

“I do not support it and the candidate you talked about has denounced it,” he said in reference to Rep Greene, who was at the time a congressional candidate.

Mr Hogg has been a vocal gun control activist since the 2018 shooting that killed 17 students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Rep Greene has often become a source of controversy during her campaign for Georgia's 14th congressional district, including the publication of violent Facebook posts targeted at progressive Democratic representatives and her defiance of guidance on face coverings.

In a statement on the Facebook posts she said: “Over the years, I’ve had teams of people manage my pages. Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views.”

She has since tried to distance herself from QAnon, which promotes the belief that the president is secretly working to save the world from a satanic cult of paedophiles and cannibals.

Originally published

