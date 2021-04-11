David Hogg Steps Back from Company He Founded to Compete with Mike Lindell’s MyPillow

Brittany Bernstein
·2 min read
Parkland shooting survivor and gun-control advocate David Hogg on Saturday announced he would step back from his role in the pillow company he started to compete with conservative Mike Lindell’s MyPillow.

The 20-year-old wrote in a tweet that he had “resigned and released all shares, any ownership and any control of Good Pillow LLC” effective immediately.

“The reasons for my departure rest entirely with me and my own personal commitments and I truly wish [co-founder William LeGate] nothing but the best,” he wrote.

He said he would leave it to LeGate to carry out their goal of creating “an ethical company that produces products that people need while creating good union paying jobs and supporting social causes at the same time.”

“Over the next several months, I will be taking some time to focus on my studies in college and advance the gun violence prevention movement with March For Our Lives and personally,” said Hogg, who is a student at Harvard University.

Hogg, first announced in February that he was partnering with LeGate, a tech entrepreneur, on the venture which he believes would offer “progressive competition,” to Lindell’s MyPillow. He claimed they could put Lindell out of business.

Shortly thereafter Hogg, who was a student during the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, announced he would take a leave of absence from his role as a board member for March For Our Lives.

For his part, Lindell had welcomed the challenge, telling Axios at the time that there is “nothing wrong with competition that does not infringe on someone’s patent.”

LeGate responded to Hogg’s tweets on Saturday, saying “It has been a pleasure working with you, David.”

“I cannot wait to see what you do in the future and we will be sending you pillows from the first batch,” he added.

