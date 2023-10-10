David Jackson, of Oskaloosa, arrested in September Topeka gunshot death of Durant Redmond

Topeka police arrested an Oskaloosa man on Monday in connection with a homicide committed late last month just south of Washburn University.

David Maurice Jackson, 39, was taken into custody in connection with the gunshot death of Durant R. Redmond, 39, of Topeka, said Capt. Jerry Monasmith of the Topeka Police Department.

Jackson was booked at 10:50 p.m. Monday into the Shawnee County Jail, according to jail records.

He was being held without bond Tuesday morning in connection with first-degree murder committed under unknown circumstances and the criminal possession of a weapon involving the use of a firearm by a person who has been convicted of a felony crime against a person, those records said. Formal charges hadn't been filed.

When and where was Durant Redmond fatally shot?

Topeka police were called at 10:43 p.m. Sept. 25 to the 2200 block of S.W. Plass Avenue, where they found Redmond suffering from a gunshot wound, Monasmith said.

Plass runs north and south and is located one block east of S.W. MacVicar Avenue.

Redmond was taken to a Topeka hospital, where he died Sept. 28, Monasmith said.

Jackson had been released on parole in April from Hutchinson Correctional Facility, according to Kansas Department of Corrections records.

Those records show he has Shawnee County convictions for attempted aggravated assault to a law enforcement officer, committed in 2020; attempted aggravated battery to a law enforcement officer and aggravated battery, committed in 2016; attempted forgery and attempted aggravated assault, committed in 2014; two counts of attempted aggravated robbery, committed in 2004; and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, committed in 2003.

