David John Law Is The Independent Non-Executive Director of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) And They Just Picked Up 22% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that David John Law, the Independent Non-Executive Director of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) recently shelled out UK£25k to buy stock, at UK£12.33 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 22%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Prudential

There wasn't any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

While Prudential insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Prudential Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Prudential insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about UK£47m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Prudential Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Prudential we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Prudential (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

