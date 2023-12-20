David Jones scores 26 as No. 23 Memphis uses second-half rally to defeat No. 22 Virginia 77-54

Memphis forward David Jones (8) handles the ball against Virginia guard Isaac McKneely (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — David Jones scored 26 points, Caleb Mills added 11 and No. 23 Memphis built a second-half lead to pull away from No. 22 Virginia 77-54 on Tuesday night.

Jones was 8 of 15 from the floor, including 2 of 3 from outside the arc as Memphis (9-2) won its fourth straight.

Reece Beekman led the Cavaliers (9-2) with 13 points, while Jake Groves added 12 points. Ryan Dunn finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds as Virginia saw its five-game winning streak snapped.

While Virginia's defense is ranked high in several categories, it was the Memphis pressure and the Tigers style that allowed them to hold a double-digit lead midway through the second half.

The advantage would stretch to 65-44 as Memphis crafted a 13-0 rally.

Virginia got down early and could never really recover. A major factor was Virginia's 18 turnovers. They average eight a game.

The Cavaliers uncharacteristically struggled with ballhandling in the half committing a half dozen turnovers. But the Memphis pressure defense gave up inside baskets to allow Virginia to trail 38-32 at the break.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers had not played to their potential in the last-minute win over Northeastern on Saturday, where they fought back most of the game. This time, Memphis blitzed the Cavaliers taking a 13-1 lead and despite pulling close at times in the first half, Virginia was never in the game after the midway point of the second half.

Memphis: The Tigers climbed into the Top 25 for the first time this season after Saturday's win over then No. 13-Clemson. Memphis solidified the ranking with another win over a Top 25 opponent. This one was convincing as the Memphis defense took Virginia out of its game with pace and defensive pressure.

MORE HELPING COMING

Memphis got news Tuesday that Kansas State transfer Nae'Qwan Tomlin signed with the Tigers, an addition that should provide more depth on the frontline. Tomlin, who averaged 10.4 points in 36 games last season, was suspended from the team after he was involved in a bar fight in October. Despite calls for the university to allow him to return, athletic director Gene Taylor announced Tomlin would no longer play at Kansas State.

UP NEXT

Virginia: Hosts Morgan State on Dec. 27.

Memphis: Hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball