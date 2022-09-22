David Jungerman found guilty of murder in shooting of Brookside attorney Tom Pickert

A Jackson County jury on Thursday found David G. Jungerman guilty of murder in the shooting death of a Brookside attorney.

Jungerman of Raytown was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action for allegedly gunning down Tom Pickert, who had just returned home after walking his sons to school on Oct. 25, 2017.

In closing arguments, Jackson County prosecutors sought to paint a picture of Jungerman, an 84-year-old millionaire, as “twisted,” and “someone with ice water in their veins.”

Throughout the criminal trial that has lasted nearly two weeks, prosecutors alleged that the shooting occurred because of a $5.75 million judgment Pickert won against Jungerman in a lawsuit. Pickert was representing a homeless man Jungerman shot in 2012 because he thought the man was stealing copper from the property of Jungerman’s baby furniture business.

“With this verdict that you return here is the last chapter in the life of Tom Pickert,” said Tim Dollar, an attorney working on behalf of the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Key to prosecutors’ closing argument was the audio recording of Jungerman allegedly admitting that he killed Pickert. Dollar said Jungerman joked with Leo Wynne about the shooting.

In the recording, Jungerman told Wynne: “When I think about it, I grin. That (expletive) has caused me a lot of problems Leo.”

Dollar then showed jurors a photo from the crime scene that showed Pickert sprawled on the sidewalk in front his home, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

“What kind of monster would smile or laugh about that?” Dollar said. “That is what he was talking about. That was in his mind.”

Several persons in the courtroom, including Pickert’s wife, Emily Riegel sobbed.

Attorney Tim Dollar points to a white van while cross examining a witness during the fifth day of David G. Jungerman’s trail at the Jackson County Courthouse on Wednesday, Sep. 21, 2022. Jungerman is accused of killing attorney Tom Pickert in front of his Brookside home on Oct. 25, 2017.

Defense arguments

Daniel Ross, who is representing Jungerman, said police quickly identified his client as the killer and did not look for any other suspect in the shooting.

“The state (prosecutors) ignored the facts. Why?” Ross said. “Because this fellow had a judgment against him and the lawyer who got it died, therefore he’s guilty. And that has been their approach since October 2017.”

Ross said detectives and police investigating the shooting falsified evidence and either intentionally or allowed evidence to be destroyed.

Investigators captured on video a van that belonged to Jungerman traveling from Raytown to Pickert’s neighborhood on the day of the killing.

“When it didn’t fit their theory, they allowed evidence to mysteriously disappear,” he said.

License plate readers would have shown that Jungerman was elsewhere at the time of the killing, Ross said. It also would have proved that Jungerman’s van was never detected in the victim’s neighborhood prior to the shooting, he said.

Jungerman emerged as a suspect within hours of the shooting because of his connection to Pickert. Yet, the killing went unsolved for months.

Kansas City police said at one point that Jungerman, who was the focus of media scrutiny, was not a suspect.

A week before the shooting, Jackson County court officials had started the process of seizing Jungerman’s real estate to pay the $5.75 million judgment. The court filed paperwork that would prevent Jungerman from selling or transferring the property.