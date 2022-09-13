David Kohler elected chairman, CEO of Kohler Co. after passing of his father, Herbert V. Kohler

Alex Garner, Sheboygan Press
·2 min read
David Kohler, chairman and chief executive officer of Kohler Co.
David Kohler, chairman and chief executive officer of Kohler Co.

KOHLER - David Kohler has been elected chairman of the Kohler Co. Board of Directors after the Sept. 3 passing of Herbert V. Kohler, 83, the company said in a news release Tuesday.

“I learned so much from my father (Herbert), including a tireless, strong work ethic, leading with candor and humility, and always driving to innovate,” said David, who also serves as chief executive officer of the company, in a statement. “He believed that you must have passion for whatever you do in life if you want to be successful.

"Working alongside him for decades showcased the impact of embracing an entrepreneurial spirit, not being afraid to fail, and always striving for accuracy and consistency," David said. "He left an indelible mark on me personally and professionally."

Kohler Co. surpassed $8 billion in annual revenue in 2021 under David's leadership, the company said in the news release.

David will also be chairman of the Executive Committee and continue to serve as chief executive officer. He will oversee Kohler Co.’s Kitchen & Bath, Power and Hospitality business groups and enterprise functions.

“The Board is confident in David’s deep experience, strong leadership and passion for bold innovation to continue driving our company forward well into the future,” Kohler Co. said in a statement. “David has proven to be an inspiring and forward-thinking leader for our associates around the world, including in times of uncertainty throughout the global financial crisis, the recent COVID-19 pandemic and a variety of other challenges."

David is also chairman of Kohler Co.’s Executive Leadership Diversity Board and serves on the Board of Directors for Old Course Ltd., Interface Inc., Interceramic and the Green Bay Packers.

Previously, David was the general chairman of the 2015 PGA Championship and 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021 at Whistling Straits.

More: Golf world, Wisconsin organizations share tributes to Herbert V. Kohler Jr. online following his death

More: Photos of Herbert V. Kohler, Jr.: His leadership grew the Kohler Company

Being part of Kohler Co. for more than 31 years, David has worked in manufacturing, served as director of Fixtures Marketing and vice president of sales, in addition to several leadership roles, the news release said.

He was elected president and CEO in 2015 and president and chief operating officer in 2009.

In 2008, he also led Kohler Co. to establish a net-zero environmental impact goal by 2035, and in 2021, Kohler Co. Issues its first environmental, social and governance report.

“Even as a private company, we are accountable for the promises we make and achieving a global standard of excellence in everything we do,” David said in a statement.

David is part of the fourth generation of the Kohler family to serve in leadership since the company was founded in 1873.

“David understands the importance of developing a strong culture of dedicated associates passionate about innovating, inspiring and delighting our customers,” Kohler Co. said in a statement. “He draws upon the legacy of past Kohler leaders and our company’s established framework — grounded in our mission and guiding principles — to ensure company stability, sustained growth and long-term success.”

Contact Alex Garner at 224-374-2332 or agarner@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @alexx_garner

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Kohler Co. names David Kohler chairman after Herbert V. Kohler death

