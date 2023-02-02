David Koresh’s 1968 Chevy Camaro SS 427 Is For Sale

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

And it could be in yours…

A dealership has just listed the 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS owned by David Koresh, late leader of the infamous Branch Davidians in Waco, Texas. While putting such a vehicle in their garage might seem overly macabre to some, many others secretly or openly pine after Armageddon’s Relic, as the American muscle car is known.

For years, David Koresh’s Camaro, which was captured in photos after the deadly raid on the Branch Davidian complex by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), has been kept out of the view of the public. Many have wondered what happened to the muscle car which would have been Koresh’s getaway car on a chase which promised to be far more epic than OJ Simpson’s low-speed Bronco pursuit.

Apart from its rather famous late owner, this ’68 Camaro SS is quite impressive. Not only does the exterior present wonderfully, the brightwork standing out against that sultry black paint, the black interior is equally striking. Adding to the presentation is a cowl-induction hood and ducktail spoiler.

However, the real star here is the 427 Big Block V8 hidden under the hood. While technically this was a 2dr Sport Coupe when it rolled off the production line, SS 427 emblems have been added to let everyone know this muscle car is no pushover. Adding the icing to the cake is the 4-speed manual transmission and 9-inch rear.

According to an FBI special agent, Koresh absolutely loved this Camaro, doing some of the customizations you see himself. Among the personalized details is the inscription “DAVIDES 427 GO GOD” on the engine block. However, during the raid the muscle car was trashed. Afterward, items like the steering wheel, shifter knob, and gas cap were stolen.

It changed hands several times after, until TV star Zak Bagans purchased it in 2018. Now it’s for sale again with just over 66,000 miles showing on the odometer. For the right price it could be added to your garage.

