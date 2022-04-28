David L. Yoder sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison for child rape

NEW PHILADELPHIA — A 28-year-old man who formerly lived in the Newcomerstown area has been sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison for child rape and gross sexual imposition.

Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Ernest sentenced David L. Yoder on Thursday.

Assistant county prosecutor Scott Deedrick characterized Yoder's crimes as the fruit of an evil tree, as the defendant was himself sexually abused as a child. He said the perpetrator became desensitized to the wrongfulness of the conduct by his own abuse.

Deedrick said the crimes occurred when one victim was younger than 13 and Yoder was 14 to 16, and when the other victim was 10 to 12 and Yoder was 21 to 23.

He said the criminal case developed after one victim had suicidal thoughts and told a counselor about the abuse. He said the victims expressed feeling that they had been robbed, were worthless and alone, fearful and guilty.

Deedrick said Yoder went to the sheriff's office on March 1, 2021 to confess his crimes after a counselor told him she would report the incidents to law enforcement if he did not.

Defense attorney J. Reid Yoder of Akron said the victims want the defendant to get treatment rather than go to prison. He said members of the defendant's Amish church forgave him because that's what Jesus Christ taught them.

The defense attorney asked the judge to sentence the defendant to five years for rape and five years for gross sexual imposition, which would have allowed for judicial release after 7 1/2 years.

Family friend and Amish church member Leroy Yoder told Ernest that David Yoder was an obedient child who had never been in trouble before. He said the defendant had done everything the church asked him to do after his crimes were disclosed.

Speaking on his own behalf, David Yoder apologized to his victims. He said he would use his time in prison to become a better person. He asked that people give him a second chance, and that he wanted to someday have a proper relationship with the victims.

The rape charge carried a possible sentence of three to 11 years. The potential sentence for gross sexual imposition is nine months to five years. Ernest sentenced the defendant to 10 years on the rape charge and five years for gross sexual imposition, and ordered both to be served at the same time. The actual time served could stretch to 15 years, depending on David Yoder's behavior in prison.

Ernest gave David Yoder credit against his prison sentence for 380 days already spent in the county jail.

The defendant was designated as a Tier Three sex offender, required to register his address with the local sheriff for the rest of his life.

Yoder most recently lived in Westcliffe, Colo.

