David Mackintosh trial: No comment given in police interviews

David Mackintosh pictured front and centre when he was adopted as candidate in 2013

A trial over political donations to a prospective Conservative MP has been told the defendants did not comment during their police interviews.

Both men instead provided prepared statements to detectives.

David Mackintosh, who represented Northampton South between 2015-17, denies concealing the true source of money paid to his campaign.

Howard Grossman, a property developer, has also pleaded not guilty.

At Warwick Crown Court, the jury was read a series of facts which the prosecution and defence agreed upon, as well as both men's police statements.

These included how most of the £39,000 donor money came from Mr Grossman's company 1st Land Ltd, which was set up to facilitate Northampton Town Football Club's stadium redevelopment.

He was leader of Northampton Borough Council when its cabinet agreed a £12m loan to do the work, the jury heard.

Howard Grossman, pictured leaving court following a previous appearance in this case, denies the charges against him

Mr Grossman was interviewed under caution in October 2017 and Mr Mackintosh in March 2018.

In his statement, Mr Grossman said when the pair first met in 2013, he had been "enthused" by Mr Mackintosh.

Both men shared similar politics, he wrote, and he "could make a difference to life in the area by making a donation".

He said his family helped set up the Amy Winehouse Foundation and he had booked a table for Mr Mackintosh at the foundation's first ball in 2013 where he sat with former Northampton Town chairman David Cardoza.

Mr Grossman's statement included his assertion he had been told by the Northampton South Constituency Association (NSCA) chairman Suresh Patel to make the donations via third parties as it "might look odd or raise eyebrows".

Mr Patel previously denied this in court.

EastEnders

In Mr Mackintosh's statement to police he said he had met with, or thought he had met with, three of the donors who had paid £10,000 each.

"I had no reason to doubt these donations or that they had not been properly declared," he had written.

One, Al Mayfield, had met him during a visit to the EastEnders TV set in May 2014, the statement said.

Mr Mayfield had "made me aware he was a Conservative supporter" and there was "no reason to have any concerns about this donation".

Both defendants attended their police interviews voluntarily, the jury heard, and it was agreed by prosecution and defence there had been no bribery or corruption offences.

Mr Mackintosh, of Station Road, Northampton, and Mr Grossman, 61, of Caldecote Gardens, Bushey, Hertfordshire, both deny two offences under the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000.

Both are accused of failing to ensure NSCA was provided with the correct information as to the source of donations, which were made between January and September 2014.

The trial continues.

