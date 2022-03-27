David Mekeel: Arrest made in fatal shooting in Reading on Schuylkill Avenue

Mar. 26—An arrest has been made in the Friday shooting death of a man on Schuylkill Avenue.

Reading police announced Saturday that Wilson Ventura-Cruz, 18, was taken into custody shortly after the fatal shooting in the 1400 block of Schuylkill Avenue.

Ventura-Cruz was arraigned Saturday by Berks County District Judge Eric J. Taylor on first-degree murder and related charges, according to court documents. He was committed to Berks County Prison without bail.

The victim, who police identified as a 19-year-old male, was found laying in the middle of Schuylkill Avenue at the Route 12 overpass. Passersby told police that the man was pushed out of a vehicle, had a gunshot wound and was not breathing.

A medic unit that responded to the scene reported that the victim was dead.

As police responded to the scene, witnesses directed them towards a vehicle that was fleeing the scene. Officers found the vehicle stopped in the 700 block of Schuylkill Avenue and identified the driver, Ventura-Cruz, as the shooting suspect.

Police ask anyone with further information on the incident contact them at 610-655-6116 or provide information anonymously through the Crime Alert Berks County tip line at 877-373-9913.