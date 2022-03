Mar. 24—In the wake of a rash of violence in Reading and Berks County, a local group will hold an anti-violence event Sunday.

One Love Project will host a "March to Stop the Violence" at the bandshell in City Park from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The invent will include guest speakers, a walk through Reading and a vigil at the park to remember the lives recently lost to violence.