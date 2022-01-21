David Mekeel: Raid breaks up Berks drug ring responsible for mass overdoses

Jan. 20—Early morning raids in Berks County have brought down a local drug ring responsible for selling opioids that lead to 101 people being hospitalized with overdoses in September.

District Attorney John T. Adams announced during a press conference Thursday that raids the previous day of six locations in Reading and one in Birdsboro had netted 17 arrests.

Those taken into custody include Aurelio Carrazana-Sanchez, the suspected head of the ring. His home at 119 N. Third St. was one of the locations that was raided.

Carranzana-Sanchez is facing 852 felony charges and 284 misdemeanor charges.

Adams said that six individuals believed to be involved in the ring remain at large.

Wednesday's raid should serve as a message to those in the illegal drug trade, the DA said.

"We promise, as we have promised previously, we will continue to investigate and prosecute these peddlers of poison in our community," he said.

The ring that was taken down Wednesday is thought to be behind the blue packets of opioids that led to the overdose outbreak that overwhelmed local hospitals last fall, Adams said. A total of 101 people were hospitalized in a matter of a few days in mid-September, with three dying.

The packets that flooded Reading streets and led to the overdoses included heroin, fentanyl and other chemicals, including a tranquilizer used by veterinarians to sedate horses. Adams said that a Reading Hospital doctor told him that ingesting the powerful cocktail amounted to an outright poisoning.

Victims of the overdoses suffered low heart rates and high blood pressure, Adams said. He added that Narcan, an injection used to counter opioid overdoses, was ineffective.

Adams issued a public health alert on Sept. 13 in response to the rash of overdoses.

In the immediate aftermath of the overdoses, an investigation led to the raid of three locations where street level quantities of the tainted drugs were being sold. Several suspects were arrested and drugs were seized.

But that was just the tip of the iceberg.

"The investigation did not stop there," Adams said.

Reading police, the District Attorney's Office's drug task force, state police and officials from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agencies worked together to launch an intensive joint investigation to discover the source of the tainted drugs.

Starting in December, a two-month investigation that primarily utilized wire taps identified 23 suspects and seven locations that were points of distribution for a large drug ring believed to be behind the tainted blue packets, Adams said.

The district attorney said that the intelligence gathered during the investigation showed that the street level dealers who were arrested in September got the drugs they sold from the targets of Wednesday's raids.

Over 100 law enforcement officers raided those seven locations dismantling the ring in an effort designated Operation SmackDown. During the raid, drugs with a street value over $500,000 were seized, along with three fully loaded firearms and a large amount of cash, Adams said.

Adams did not specify how the locations and suspects were connected to the blue packets that caused the September overdoses.

The locations raided were:

— 119 N. Third St.

— 147 N. Third St.

— 333 Washington St. third floor.

— 232 Proudfoot Drive, Apt. 2, Birdsboro.

— 339 N. Second St.

— 826 Nicolls St.

— 209 N. Third St.

Adams said the arrests made this week do not represent the end of the investigation. While the Berks source of the tainted drugs has been "stamped out," there is evidence that the local ring is part of a bigger drug network that stretches into other cities and states, he said.

"That does not mean the source has been eliminated completely," Adams said. "We will continue until we can stamp out the ultimate source."

Suspects in custody

The suspected members of the drug ring taken into custody Wednesday were:

— Aurelio Carrazana-Sanchez, 564 felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 283 felony charges of criminal use of a communication facility, one felony charge of being a part of a corrupt organization, three felony charges of conspiracy, one felony charge of dealing in the proceeds of a crime, 283 misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor charge of conspiracy. He was placed in Berks County Prison in lieu of $1 million bail.

— Victor Vergara-Lopez, one felony charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, one felony charge of criminal use of a communication facility, one felony charge of being a part of a corrupt organization, three felony charges of conspiracy, one felony charge dealing in the proceeds of a crime, one felony charge of having an unlicensed gun, one misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance and on misdemeanor charge of conspiracy. He was placed in Berk County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.

— Daniel Wadsworth, 26 felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 14 felony charges of criminal use of a communication facility, one felony charge of being a part of a corrupt organization, three felony charges of conspiracy, one felony charge of dealing in the proceeds of a crime, 14 misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor charge of conspiracy. He was placed in Berks County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.

— Bismar Duran, eight felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, one felony charge of criminal use of a communication facility, one felony charge of being a part of a corrupt organization, three felony charges of conspiracy, one felony charge of dealing in the proceeds of a crime, five misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor charge of conspiracy.

— Christobal Ortiz, Charges not immediately available.

— Brent Wall, 55 felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 58 felony charges of criminal use of a communication facility, one felony charge of being a part of a corrupt organization, two felony charges of conspiracy, one felony charge of dealing in the proceeds of a crime and 55 misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance. Placed in Berks County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail.

— Curtis Cruz, charges not immediately available.

— Anthony Boston, 41 felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 41 felony charges of criminal use of a communication facility, one felony charge of being a part of a corrupt organization, three felony charges of conspiracy, one felony charge of dealing in the proceeds of a crime, 41 misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor charge of conspiracy. Placed in Berks County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.

— Charlene Jackson, 17 felony charges of criminal use of a communication facility and 18 misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance. Released on $20,000 unsecured bail.

— Elvin Santos-Melendez, five felony charges of criminal use of a communication facility, five misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor charge of criminal solicitation. Released after posting $10,000 bail.

— Josean Ramos-Carrion, 24 felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 24 felony charges of criminal use of a communication facility, one felony charge of being a part of a corrupt organization, three felony charges of conspiracy, one felony charge of dealing in the proceeds of a crime, 24 misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor charge of conspiracy. Placed in Berks County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.

— Craig Davis, 10 felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 24 felony charges of criminal use of a communication facility, one felony charge of being a part of a corrupt organization, three felony charges of conspiracy, one felony charge of dealing in the proceeds of a crime, 24 misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor charge of conspiracy. Placed in Berks County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail.

— Hector Santiago, one felony charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 17 felony charges of criminal use of a communication facility, one felony charge of being a part of a corrupt organization, three felony charges of conspiracy, one felony charge of dealing in the proceeds of a crime, 17 misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor charge of conspiracy. Placed in Berks County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail.

— Ramon Perez-Velez, three felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, three felony charges of conspiracy, three misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, four misdemeanor charges of conspiracy and one misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Placed in Berks County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.

— Blangemily Perez-Nieves, charges not immediately available.

— Ricardo Rodriguez-Luna, three felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, three felony charges of conspiracy, three misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, four misdemeanor charges of conspiracy and one misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Placed in Berks County Prison in lieu of $90,000 bail.

— Osmary Rodriguez-Burgos, three felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, three felony charges of conspiracy, one felony gun charge, three misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, four misdemeanor charges of conspiracy and one misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Placed in Berks County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Adams did not provide ages or addresses for the suspects. Information on charges and bail was taken from court documents.

The investigation was unable to identify the exact source of the drugs used by the people who overdosed and who died, Adams said. That is why charges like involuntary manslaughter or assault are not being levied.

Adams said that all of the suspects, if convicted, face substantial jail time and fines in excess of $100,000.

Suspects still at large

The suspected members of the drug ring still at large are:

— Jennifer Alonzo

— Roy Rosario-Santiago

— Juan Garcia-Castro

— Rafael Vega-Torres

— Juan Aviles-Vazquez

— Miguel Rodriguez-Torres

Further details about them were unavailable