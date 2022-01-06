David Mekeel: State police are investigating incident at Mohnton borough hall

Jan. 6—State police are investigating an incident at Mohnton borough hall that is impacting borough officials' ability to operate.

According to a public information release from state police, various items and systems were tampered with at the borough hall, located at 21 N. O'Neil St.

The tampering "has impeded the conducting of borough business," the release says.

Troopers say the tampering took place between Sunday and Tuesday. Borough officials said the incident took place before Monday.

Solicitor Jason Ulrich on Thursday issued a statement on behalf of the borough:

"We can confirm that there was some vandalism at the Mohnton borough hall. The matter has been referred to Pennsylvania State Police. Borough council looks forward to moving past this incident and working for the residents of Mohnton."

Ulrich declined to provide further information or comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

News of the tampering incident comes following a string of resignations of borough officials. At a meeting Monday, council accepted the resignation of two council members, the secretary and treasurer, the engineer, code enforcement firm and two members of the civil service board.