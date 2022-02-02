David Mekeel: State police say no crime occurred in alleged Mohnton borough hall tampering incident

Feb. 2—An investigations into allegations of vandalism and tampering last month at Mohnton borough hall has shown no crime was committed, according to state police.

Troopers issued a public information release on Jan. 4 saying that sometime between Jan. 1 and Jan. 4 various items and systems were tampered with at borough hall at 21 N. O'Neil St.

The state police release said the alleged tampering "has impeded the conducting of borough business."

Borough officials said the incident took place before Jan. 2. and issued a statement at the start of the investigation through solicitor Jason Ulrich:

"We can confirm that there was some vandalism at the Mohnton borough hall. The matter has been referred to Pennsylvania State Police. Borough council looks forward to moving past this incident and working for the residents of Mohnton."

A spokesperson for state police said the investigation has been closed and that "there was no criminal activity that occurred."

Borough officials declined to comment on Wednesday.

News of the tampering investigation came following a string of resignations of borough officials. At a meeting on Jan. 3, council accepted the resignation of two council members, the secretary and treasurer, the engineer, code enforcement firm and two members of the civil service board.