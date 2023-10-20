David Murdock Column: On living on a 'Whim'

Lately, I’ve been living life on a “Whim.”

The Baylor University professor Alan Jacobs, in one of his books on reading, noted that we should read books on a “Whim” (his capital “W,” by the way). His idea is that if a book doesn’t capture your attention after you’ve read the first chapter, it’s best to put it aside for the moment.

That seemingly innocent thought changed the way I read. It has also left a stack of books I’ve started but haven’t finished. According to Jacobs, that book isn’t “right” for you … right now. It might be later, but not now.

I can attest to that truth. There are many books I’ve started, put aside, and later picked up again — sometimes years later — to my delight.

But lately, I’ve been living my life on the same theory. Again, much to my delight.

In previous columns, I’ve mentioned that I’ve felt “led” recently. Since I’m religious, I know Who is leading me; it’s the path of which I’m unsure. Not quite sure where all this is leading. However, I’ve been following when I’m aware of the feeling of being led.

Most of the time, it’s nothing really big, either — I’m not talking about major life decisions. It’s been small things. Small things that turned out to be big delights.

Last weekend for example, I shopped at a store that’s not part of my usual routine. I stopped there on a Whim. Everywhere else was crowded, and I thought I’d be able to get in and out with minimum fuss. That turned out not to be true. Not many cars in the parking lot, but it seemed like everyone in those cars was in the check-out line at the same time, right in front of me.

Pushing the cart up, I sighed silently. In no mood for inconvenience, I may have actually growled out loud. Then, I turned my head to the left slightly and saw it — an endcap with bags and bags of my favorite Halloween candy, peanut butter kisses. Unpopular, they’re growing harder and harder to find these days, and I haven’t had any in two or three years.

I did sigh aloud at that point — in utter contentment.

Grabbing six bags of peanut butter kisses put me in an almost blissful mood. They’re only available this time of year, and I truly do feel that I was led to that particular store, that I was in a long check-out line that put me in exactly that spot to notice them.

Considering the horrors unfolding around the world right now, finding that candy is truly a trivial thing … but it was a thing that I needed, right then and right there.

At another time, I may have thought of finding those kisses as a simple coincidence. However, there have been too many coincidences like that in my life lately for me to believe that it’s purely coincidental.

Take lunch yesterday. I turned right instead of left … on a Whim. I ended up at a restaurant at which I don’t normally eat. I’ve been there a few times, but not anywhere near what one might term as “regularly.” The server brought one of the best meals I’ve had in a long time.

Since I was operating on Whim, I ordered a soup that I’d never before tried — and it was one of the best soups I’ve ever had. It was so incredible that I stopped reading (I was by myself) and closed my eyes. Why I thought that closing my eyes would help me taste it better, I have no idea, but I sat there in a sort of meditative state — nothing but the soup and me.

It’s been like that lately — my senses seem to have sharpened. All of them. I wrote last week about seeing colors I don’t think I’ve ever seen — yesterday, I think I experienced a combination of flavors I don’t think I’ve ever tasted.

When the server brought the main course, she actually said, “Not to overwhelm you with food, but the kitchen is really fast today.” I didn’t mind, because it added something to the meal, having all that food on the table at once: aroma.

And that’s another thing — I’ve been noticing, well, odors more strongly these days, both fragrant and foul. It really isn’t overwhelming, but I have noticed it.

And I’ve noticed tones in music I’ve never noticed, and the temperatures have felt differently lately too, more intense than normal.

Some might observe that I’ve learned to practice “mindfulness,” but I think this is more than a popular buzzword — it’s being led, as I claimed. Even this morning, events have “conspired” to slow down my usual column-writing routine. And … I’ve enjoyed it more than usual.

That’s the best part of it all. Enjoying the “unusual” has led to an increased enjoyment of the “usual.” At the restaurants at which I regularly eat, for example, the food has been even more wonderful. I don’t know how many times recently I’ve written down, “Best meal ever!” in my notebook.

As I said earlier, I don’t really know where this path is going, but I’m going to follow it wherever it leads. The wonder and awe of it is astonishing.

David Murdock is an English instructor at Gadsden State Community College. He can be contacted at murdockcolumn@yahoo.com. The opinions expressed are his own.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: David Murdock looks at acting on a Whim