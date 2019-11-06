David Nadel Buys 4 Stocks in 3rd Quarter

David Nadel (Trades, Portfolio), manager of the Royce International Premier Fund, disclosed this week four new positions in his third-quarter portfolio report: TechnoPro Holdings Inc. (TSE:6028), Bossard Holding AG (XSWX:BOSN), Marlowe PLC (LSE:MRL) and Fukui Computer Holdings Inc. (TSE:9790).





Prior to joining Royce Funds, Nadel was senior portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman Inc. and senior analyst at Pequot Capital Management Inc. Nadel seeks premier non-U.S. small-cap companies with discernable competitive advantages, high returns on invested capital and sustainable franchises.

d4d14b83c98af4970db24cc7a8b109e3.png More

As of quarter-end, Nadel's $641 million equity portfolio contains 51 stocks with a turnover rate of 18%. The top three sectors in terms of portfolio weight are industrials, technology and materials.

b9aba93f32ca63efacb42db196d44ecf.png More

TechnoPro

Nadel purchased 160,000 shares of TechnoPro, giving the position 1.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged 6,130.97 yen ($56.29) during the quarter.

f6591991fad0552e740290c14a71fa1f.png More

The Tokyo-based company provides technical services, including research, development, staffing and solutions. GuruFocus ranks TechnoPro's financial strength 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a strong Altman Z-Score of 5.54 and interest coverage and debt ratios that outperform over 64% of global competitors.

efc2098650f07377431aa8c399db7ed3.png More

TechnoPro's profitability ranks 7 out of 10 on the heels of operating margins that have increased approximately 3.90% per year on average over the past five years and are outperforming 72.19% of global competitors.

c91c0c8ef720c859856632c3ee3252f6.png More

Other gurus with holdings in TechnoPro include the Matthews Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio) and the T. Rowe Price Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio).

eb0927b7a852b4cbe6688dad8c961b4d.png More

Bossard

Nadel purchased 62,140 shares of Bossard, giving the holding 1.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged 136.17 Swiss francs ($137.20) during the quarter.

b5dd375c9e7f861118a0dc4ba871ff2f.png More