David Nadel's Top 5 Buys of the 2nd Quarter

David Nadel (Trades, Portfolio), manager of the Royce International Premier Fund, disclosed this week his fund's top five buys for the second quarter included two new holdings and raised bets in three existing holdings.

Nadel joined Royce Funds, whose chairman is Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio), in 2006. Prior to joining the firm, Nadel previously worked as senior portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman Inc. and as a senior analyst at Pequot Capital Management.

The fund focuses on a limited number of premier non-U.S. small-cap companies: Such companies have market caps below $3 billion, yet also have discernable competitive advantages, high returns on invested capital and sustainable, moat-like franchises.

Nadel said in a May interview that the economic weakness in Europe is creating opportunities for the fund's "quality at a reasonable price" strategy, citing a perception that small caps are "more cyclical" than the large caps within the sector. The fund manager said he has been able to exploit this perception in the European segment of his fund's portfolio.

As of quarter-end, the $583 million equity portfolio contains 51 stocks, of which three represent new holdings. The fund's top two sectors in terms of portfolio weight are industrials, which occupies 30.59% of the equity portfolio, and technology, which occupies 28.65% of the equity portfolio.

For the quarter, the fund's top five buys were Croda International PLC (LSE:CRDA), Norma Group SE (XTER:NOEJ), Victrex PLC (LSE:VCT), Hexpol AB (OSTO:HPOL B) and Loomis AB (OSTO:LOOM B).

Croda

Nadel's fund purchased 195,000 shares of Croda, giving the position 2.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged 51.68 pounds ($62.80) during the quarter.

The East Yorkshire-based specialty chemicals company operates four business segments: personal care, life sciences, performance technologies and industrial chemicals. GuruFocus ranks Croda's profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive indicators, which include margins and returns outperforming over 88% of global competitors. Additionally, the company's business predictability ranks 3.5 stars out of five on consistent revenue and earnings growth over the past 10 years.

Norma

The fund purchased 250,000 shares of Norma, giving the holding 1.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged 39.82 euros ($44.09) during the quarter.

