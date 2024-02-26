David Neely, 76, Lawrence, dies after head-on crash Sunday on N.E. River Road in Topeka

A Lawrence man died after being involved in a two-vehicle, head-on collision Sunday morning in the westbound lanes of N.E. River Road, just north of Topeka's Sardou Bridge, police said.

David Neely, 76, died after being taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital, said Sgt. Gene Dixon of the Topeka Police Department.

Police weren't revealing the identity of the other driver, whom police Lt. Matt Danielson said was taken by AMR to a Topeka hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Topeka police are investigating a fatality crash that occurred Sunday morning.

A Capital Police officer about 9:30 a.m. Sunday located the scene of the crash, Danielson said.

Police responded by temporarily blocking off both lanes of traffic on N.E. River Road, he said.

The Topeka police accident reconstruction unit was investigating the circumstances involved, Danielson said.

Further details weren't being made public.

Police asked anyone with information regarding the investigation to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the police criminal investigations bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips may be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or going online to www.p3tips.com/128.

