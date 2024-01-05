David Paleologos: Who plans on watching the CNN Republican debate next week and why?

According to the most recent Suffolk University/USA TODAY national survey, a majority of registered voters don’t plan to watch the upcoming CNN Republican debate next week at Drake University. The groups that do plan to tune in suggest the debate will play to key voters in the November general election instead of the Republican primaries and caucuses.

Only three candidates qualify for this debate: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and former President Donald Trump. With Trump a presumptive no-show, 51% of Republicans don’t plan to watch, largely driven by the 54% of Trump voters who won’t tune in. And when you look at Democrats and independents, at least 52% won’t watch either. In fact, a majority of voters across gender, region, age, educational level and income categories don’t plan to tune in.

Republican presidential candidates former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley (L) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis participate in the NewsNation Republican Presidential Primary Debate at the University of Alabama Moody Music Hall on December 6, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

So, is the debate a complete waste of time?

Our poll says no because key voting blocs in the November election will tune in. Trump’s absence may give DeSantis and Haley the ability to shape the conversation for the November election when they have otherwise been seemingly powerless to move the national needle in the lead-up to the GOP primaries and caucuses. Does Trump really want to take that risk by not showing up? In 2016, his continual presence on the primary debate stages successfully shaped the conversation around immigration and “draining the swamp,” which catalyzed support not only in the early primaries but in November as well.

According to the poll, here are some demographics that are more likely to watch the debate and could matter in November.

Independent women: 50% plan to watch

In the 2022 midterms, independent women broke away from conservative-leaning independent men, preventing a red wave, according to our national polling in late October, which asked: “If the elections for Congress were held today, who would you vote for, the Democratic or Republican candidate?”

Independent men chose Republicans 57%-35%, while independent women chose Democrats 51%-40%. By supporting Democratic nominees against Trump-endorsed U.S. Senate candidates, independent women demonstrated that their top concern was the overturning of Roe v. Wade. In the October 2022 poll, independent women ranked abortion as their number one issue at 29%, more than double the 12% of independent men. In the poll, independent women favor Trump over President Joe Biden 33%-30%, but only because a whopping 27% say they will vote for a third-party candidate.

DeSantis and Haley must navigate and articulate their positions clearly and speak to independent women, many of whom may be inclined to vote for Biden − or a third-party option.

Those who want a split Congress: 59% plan to watch

Among those who want a Democratic or Republican sweep to control both branches, there is less interest in watching the debate.

However, by a 59%-33% margin, voters looking for a split Congress are tuning in: Among those who would like to see a Democratic Senate and a Republican House, interest in the debate broke 64%-28%, and among those who would like to see a Republican Senate and a Democratic House, debate interest was 54%-40%.

This provides an opening for a DeSantis-Haley debate conversation about bipartisanship.

What is their ideal scenario, given the Speaker of the House debacles of 2023, the House impeachment inquiry into Biden (opposed in our poll, 49%-43%) and the threat of a government shutdown in the coming weeks?

Republicans who don’t have high enthusiasm for Trump: 53% plan to watch

The lower the enthusiasm for Trump, the higher the intention to watch. Among those Republicans least enthusiastic for Trump (rating him 3 or less on a scale of 10), 58% plan to watch; among those expressing some enthusiasm (4-7 out of 10), 48% will watch. Republicans with high enthusiasm for Trump will skip the debate, 53%-42%. DeSantis and Haley will have the unique power to speak directly to these Republicans who are sour on Trump. Will they urge these viewers to vote for Trump if he is the GOP nominee or to look elsewhere on the ballot?

There is certainly some overlap between the categories listed above, and Nikki Haley polls remarkably well among Republicans who have low enthusiasm (1-3) for Trump: 50% of these voters prefer her, compared to former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at 19% and DeSantis at 16%, according to the poll. Now, she needs to figure out how to persuade those Christie and DeSantis voters to rally behind her. Otherwise, all three candidates will need to craft an exit strategy, and the upcoming Haley/DeSantis debate may be the first official debate platform for the Republican nomination in 2028.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who will watch the GOP Iowa presidential debate?