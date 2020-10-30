David Perdue: Georgia senator pulls out of final debate after 'brutal' takedown by Democrat goes viral

Senator Perdue (right) is running for re-election in Georgia (Getty)

Georgiaâs senator David Perdue has reportedly pulled out of his final election debate with Democrat challenger Jon Ossoff, after a vicious exchange between the two on Wednesday went viral.

In a statement issued to reporters, Mr Perdueâs office said that the senator is not going to participate in the head-to-head debate and will instead attend an event with President Donald Trump.

âAs lovely as another debate listening to Jon Ossoff lie to the people of Georgia sounds, Sen Perdue will not be participating in the WSB-TV debate but will instead join the 45th president, Donald J Trump, for a huge Get-Out-The-Vote rally in Northwest Georgia,â Mr Perdueâs spokesman John Burke said in a statement.

Mr Ossoff first tweeted that the Perdue camp had cancelled their final debate, saying it came after the clash in Wednesday where the Republican had âno answersâ to his allegations of âblatant corruption, widespread disease, and economic devastationâ.

BREAKING: Senator Perdue just cancelled our final debate.



At last night's debate, millions saw that Perdue had no answers when I called him out on his record of blatant corruption, widespread disease, and economic devastation.



Shame on you, Senator.







— Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) October 29, 2020

In the heated exchange in Savannah that went viral, Mr Perdue attacked Mr Ossoff for raising large sums of cash from out-of-state donors who want a âradical socialist agenda.â

Mr Ossoff responded by labelling Mr Perdue a âcrookâ for selling stocks before the economic downturn. He said: âPerhaps Senator Perdue would have been able to respond properly to the Covid-19 pandemic if you hadnât been fending off multiple federal investigations for insider trading.â

He added: âItâs not just that youâre a crook, senator. Itâs that youâre attacking the health of the people that you represent.â

The senator dismissed Mr Ossoffâs attacks as ânonsenseâ, and said that he was open to a full review of his stock trades.

The video clip of the exchange posted by Mr Ossoff has been viewed over 11 million times. People on social media called the exchange âbrutalâ and Mr Perdueâs silence âcowardlyâ.

When you can physically hear the “awww snaps” from the home audience whilst still being physically in the studio...that was a brilliantly executed debate takedown. — Scooter (@ScootScoot) October 30, 2020

This is the type of democrat we want. No more laid back. we go on offense. We will not tolerate any deflection or dodging of issues.



Equality for ALL!



— Allen Burger (@AllenBurger10) October 29, 2020

If you look really closely I think you may have brought this man to tears. He's a coward and he got his ass kicked and now he needs to run home to papi Trump who can't help him cause he has his own problems.

Great job ! 5 days left.

— Joyce Davis (@sisterjjd) October 30, 2020

Honestly I wish more Democrats would call out their opposition like that. Just lay their crimes out there for everyone to see. — Adam Taylor (@AdamBladeTaylor) October 30, 2020

This is brutal. Hope Georgia wakes up and vote their Osoff, like @SarahKSilverman said. :) — Alejandro Lozada (@lacreid) October 29, 2020

With less than four days remaining to election day, the Georgia candidates are seen as being neck and neck in the crucial fight for control of the Senate.