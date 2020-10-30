    Advertisement

    David Perdue: Georgia senator pulls out of final debate after 'brutal' takedown by Democrat goes viral

    Stuti Mishra
    <p>Senator Perdue (right) is running for re-election in Georgia</p> (Getty)

    Georgiaâs senator David Perdue has reportedly pulled out of his final election debate with Democrat challenger Jon Ossoff, after a vicious exchange between the two on Wednesday went viral.

    In a statement issued to reporters, Mr Perdueâs office said that the senator is not going to participate in the head-to-head debate and will instead attend an event with President Donald Trump.

    âAs lovely as another debate listening to Jon Ossoff lie to the people of Georgia sounds, Sen Perdue will not be participating in the WSB-TV debate but will instead join the 45th president, Donald J Trump, for a huge Get-Out-The-Vote rally in Northwest Georgia,â Mr Perdueâs spokesman John Burke said in a statement.

    Mr Ossoff first tweeted that the Perdue camp had cancelled their final debate, saying it came after the clash in Wednesday where the Republican had âno answersâ to his allegations of âblatant corruption, widespread disease, and economic devastationâ.

    In the heated exchange in Savannah that went viral, Mr Perdue attacked Mr Ossoff for raising large sums of cash from out-of-state donors who want a âradical socialist agenda.â

    Mr Ossoff responded by labelling Mr Perdue a âcrookâ for selling stocks before the economic downturn. He said: âPerhaps Senator Perdue would have been able to respond properly to the Covid-19 pandemic if you hadnât been fending off multiple federal investigations for insider trading.â

    He added: âItâs not just that youâre a crook, senator. Itâs that youâre attacking the health of the people that you represent.â

    The senator dismissed Mr Ossoffâs attacks as ânonsenseâ, and said that he was open to a full review of his stock trades.

    The video clip of the exchange posted by Mr Ossoff has been viewed over 11 million times. People on social media called the exchange âbrutalâ and Mr Perdueâs silence âcowardlyâ.

    With less than four days remaining to election day, the Georgia candidates are seen as being neck and neck in the crucial fight for control of the Senate. 

