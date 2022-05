MarketWatch

Exactly two years after George Floyd was killed by police, sparking widespread protests and prompting companies to declare their commitments to racial justice, investors in a couple of Big Tech companies will vote Wednesday on an array of shareholder proposals that either specifically mention racial justice or are tied to it. Shareholders are urging Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) to conduct racial-equity audits; explore the potential risks of the metaverse with respect to discrimination and civil-rights violations; examine a claim that Facebook is discriminating against employees deemed “non-diverse”; and more. Investors in Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL) also will vote on similar racial justice-related resolutions next week.