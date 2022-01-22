David Reed arraigned for 2001 cold-case murder of half-sister in New Bedford

FALL RIVER – David Reed is going nowhere fast.

The 53-year-old former Acushnet and New Bedford resident — accused of the brutal 2001 bludgeoning death of his half-sister Rose Marie Moniz in her New Bedford home — was ordered held without bail Friday morning at his arraignment in Fall River Superior Court.

Reed, who was 33 when he allegedly used a conch shell, cast-iron kettle and fireplace poker to kill his then 41-year-old half-sibling, will stand trial for murder and armed robbery.

He had already been held without bail since October, when he was arraigned on charges of armed assault with Intent to murder and armed robbery in connection to a separate 2003 incident in New Bedford.

The victim in that case was a Whaling City woman who told police that Reed beat her on the head with a tire iron before pushing her out of his pickup truck while stealing her pocketbook.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn has previously said that Reed’s arrest and subsequent indictment for the murder of his half-sister was the result of advancements in forensic technology in collecting and analyzing crime-scene DNA.

He said his cold case unit is now reviewing unsolved murder and sexual assault cases dating back as far as 1976.

Reed will be back in court on March 7 for a pretrial conference and then on July 18 for a pretrial hearing.

“I’m very pleased that he’s finally been charged with a brutal murder that left the victim’s family with many questions over the years,” Quinn said.

He said state police detectives assigned to his office are now working on as many as 100 cold cases involving homicides and sexual assaults.

Quinn cited the case of convicted serial rapist Ivan Keith — a former Bridgewater resident who was sentenced to life in prison in 2021 for raping four women dating back to the late 1990s — as an example of how advances in DNA technology has made it possible to solve cold cases.

Quinn said it’s unfortunate that the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant led to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court earlier this month ordering the suspension of all jury trials at least until Jan. 31.

But he said 13 murder cases have gone to trial in Bristol County from August through December. Quinn singled out Superior Court Judge Rafi Yessayan for his effort to “push these cases forward.”

Reed’s court-appointed lawyer Frank Camera, who entered a not guilty plea, said he’s confident that his client will be exonerated.

He says Quinn’s office has “greatly exaggerated” DNA results taken from the 2001 murder scene and has narrowly focused on “parental lineage.”

Camera also alleges that police only retrieved DNA evidence from the conch shell and not the fireplace poker and cast-iron kettle.

“They say that a grand jury would indict a ham sandwich, and in this case David Reed is the ham sandwich,” Camera said.

He added, “This is building up to be a spectacular trial, but I’m confident that he’ll be acquitted.”

