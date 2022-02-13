David Shutt named to Coshocton board of education

David Shutt

COSHOCTON — Coshocton City Schools Board of Education has named David W. Shutt as its new member following a special meeting late Thursday afternoon.

The position was open due to the resignation of Stephen Clark on Jan. 15 for personal reasons. The board received 11 applicants and interviewed seven at a special meeting on Monday. The current term expires on Dec. 31, 2023.

Board President Phil Hunt said the decision wasn't easy as they received several qualified applicants with a variety of experiences and background, united in their desire to help the district. He said the board weighed the strengths and weaknesses of all who applied.

"We were impressed with their professionalism and enthusiasm and we appreciate the commitment to our school district that each applicant displayed," Hunt said. "We are pleased that Mr. Shutt has agreed to fill this vacancy and we feel he will be an asset to the board.”

Shutt is director of sales for Wonder Grip USA, a maker of protective gloves for professional use. He was previously the director of business development for S.W. Safety, project manager and director of product management for SHOWA and regional manager for Best Glove.

He has a bachelor's degree in business administration and marketing from Malone University. Shutt is a board member of the Montgomery Foundation. He lives in the district with his wife, Amy, and they have two sons, Kyle and Ryan. All are Coshocton High School graduates.

Shutt said he supports the mission of the school district and emphasizes his desire to

help and serve the district and community.

"I look forward to working in collaboration with the board of education and the district leadership team, in order to make a difference in every child’s education,” Shutt said.

The next regular meeting of the board will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, in the planetarium at Coshocton High School. Shutt will be sworn in at that time.

