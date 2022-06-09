David Simon’s New Holiday: National Outlet Shopping Day

Evan Clark
·5 min read

David Simon might have gotten a taste for retail — but by no means has the chairman, chief executive officer and president of mall giant Simon Property Group left the life of a landlord behind him.  

Now, he has a holiday to prove it — National Outlet Shopping Day, a two-day event this weekend. 

More from WWD

It’s not so much a return to Simon’s roots in real estate, but a reminder that he never left and that he is still pushing hard in brick-and-mortar, getting developments back under way and starting up again with new centers.

Simon has taken a series of high-profile stakes in brands that once would have been more likely to be tenants than part of the family, including J.C. Penney, and, through the SPARC joint venture, Reebok, Brooks Brothers, Forever 21, Lucky Brand, Eddie Bauer and more. 

And while that has kept the retail side of Simon in the spotlight, his property business is still at the center of Simon Property. 

“Our retail venture does overshadow what we do in our day job,” Simon told WWD. “Our day job is, hopefully, owning really good retail real estate.”

“Ninety-two percent of our earnings are essentially related to the core business, which is owning real estate,” he said. “That will always be our focus. But we’re proud of what we have done in our partnership, primarily with [Authentic Brands Group] in SPARC and at Penney because, not only have we been able to financially benefit, but we’ve saved brands and jobs. That shouldn’t be overlooked. With these jobs come all the stuff that funds the infrastructure.” 

Take National Outlet Shopping Day as another sign of opening up in retail. 

The event was being planned for 2020, but was shelved given the pandemic. Now it’s on and in full force, a kind of retail answer to Amazon Prime Day at a time when consumers are getting back out to stores.

“It’s a good time of year to go out and about and we want to thank the customer for visiting our outlets and reinforce the real benefit of our outlet shopping, which is getting great brands at real value,” Simon said.

Gary Duncan, president of Simon’s Premium Outlets and The Mills businesses, added: “We have a big opportunity to reach a lot of customers at a time that’s after Memorial Day, before the Fourth of July sales, before back to school. It gives us a sweet spot to accentuate what we can provide. You see shoppers coming out in force. Everything is opening up.”

The world — in retail and beyond — is, of course, far from perfect. 

Inflation is running at 40-year highs in the U.S., there’s a land war in Europe, the pandemic is still weighing heavy and the supply chain backups linger. 

Amid it all, Simon said there is a chance for the U.S. to shine. 

While lower-income consumers have shown signs of feeling the pinch of inflation, shoppers further up the price scale continue to have spending power and have proven to be keen to use it.

“We have something in the U.S. that I hope we don’t screw up,” Simon said, noting that larger divisions tearing up the country could still dampen the outlook. “We are going to be the bastion for growth worldwide.”

“The international retailers, they discovered that the U.S. is more than just two or three cities,” Simon said. “It’s across the country, there’s growth in the Austins and the Nashvilles of the world and demand is just way up.”

Simon, as a retailer, is also looking to take advantage of a retail scene that could become a little less global on the back end.

“I charged our guys at SPARC to say we can start manufacturing some of our goods here in the U.S.,” Simon said. “I am just really bullish on the U.S.”

Through the company’s retail operations, Simon also sees the allure of e-commerce in a new light, but said the industry still needs to really figure out the right balance. 

“Brick-and-mortar is absolutely growing,” the CEO said. “E-commerce for most brands is slowing down. The whole industry chased internet sales — which I get because of the valuation for dot-com — but the reality is for many of them, because of the cost of shipping, distribution and returns, it’s still not profitable.

“The industry ultimately needs to figure out how to do this profitably,” he said. “The whole financial equation needs to be accessed and, I think, if it is, it will ultimately result in the brick-and-mortar being more important.”

Hence, a new holiday so big it needs two days. (“We’re a promoter, just like everybody else,” Simon acknowledged). 

The National Outlet Shopping Day will be held at 90 Simon Premium Outlets and Mills properties nationwide.

Featuring exclusive deals and giveaways, the event is headlined by a $75,000 grand prize that includes a VinFast VF 8 electric vehicle and a $20,000 shopping spree. To win, shoppers have to post a selfie in front of a National Outlet Day selfie station, promotional signage or a shot of their shopping haul, tagging the outlet center, @Vinfast and #NOSDGiveaway.

While there’s a digital hook to win the prize, Simon’s commitment to brick-and-mortar in an ever-more logged-in world is clear in the company’s development work.

On Thursday, the company said it would:  

  • Begin the fifth phase of expansion at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in New York’s Hudson Valley, adding 160,000 square feet with new shops, additional parking and two hotels. Construction is set to begin in 2024.

  • Resume development of a 400,000-square-foot, high-end fashion outlet and value-oriented center along the I-405 freeway in Carson, California, 11 miles from the Los Angeles International Airport. The 40-acre site is expected to see work begin this year with an agreement in principle in place with the city of Carson with the center opening in 2024. 

  • Develop a 300,000 square-foot luxury Premium Outlet in the Nashville area with the locally based Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners.

  • Resume development of the 330,000 square foot Tulsa Premium Outlets in Jenks, Oklahoma, with the grand opening seen in 2024.

Clearly, it’s brick-and mortar all the way for Simon.

 

More from WWD: 

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and RealReal Hit Wall Street

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year Plan, $10B in Sights

Capri Tops Q4 Estimates and Posts Record Year

 

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • AutoZone (AZO) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • Malls are seeing a ‘resurgence in suburbia,’ Simon Property Group CFO says

    Simon Property Group CFO & EVP Brian McDade joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss mall tenant demand, consumer spending, inflation, mall trends, and the expectations for National Outlet Shopping Day.

  • With Ethereum’s Ropsten Merge Incoming, Where can ETH price go?

    With Ethereum’s Ropsten test merge expected to initiate in the next 48 hours, the top altcoin’s price action would be worth looking at.

  • Pipelines unclogged, but Canadian crude now faces U.S. Gulf Coast glut

    After long being deeply discounted for years because of a lack of pipelines, Canadian heavy crude is finally trading like a "North American" grade, moving in tandem with U.S. sour crudes sold on the Gulf Coast after Enbridge Inc expanded its Line 3 pipeline late last year. Unfortunately for Canadian producers, the Gulf is awash in sour crude thanks to Washington's largest-ever release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) that will amount to 180 million barrels over a six-month period, in an attempt to tame high fuel prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Millions of barrels of sour crude are flooding the market from storage caverns in Louisiana and Texas.

  • Gas prices: 'Demand destruction' has already started, says strategist

    Gasoline prices at all-time highs may be starting to put a dent in demand at the pump. Yahoo Finance spoke to several strategists to get their take on when consumers start buying less gas amid rising energy costs.

  • US Natural Gas Slumps After Fire at Texas LNG Export Terminal

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas prices tumbled after a fire broke out at a Texas export terminal, threatening to leave supplies of the fuel stranded in the domestic American market despite surging overseas demand. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForMusk’s Twitter Bid Includes Financier Linked to Russian TycoonTarget's Oversupply Pr

  • Here's why oil prices aren't coming down anytime soon — and why OPEC can't stop the climb

    "OPEC+ may be talking about higher production, but the likelihood of those barrels hitting the market via exports is pretty unlikely."

  • Analysts predict gasoline prices will continue to rise into the summer

    How to save as gas prices continue to rise

  • Oil prices could go ‘parabolic,’ putting global economy in ‘critical situation,’ says Trafigura chief

    Oil prices could enter a “parabolic state,” posing a threat to global economic growth, the head of commodity trading giant Trafigura warns.

  • Saudi Arabia again holds the key to energy prices, but how long can that last?

    Development of alternative sources for oil and gas, as well as increased reliance on greener energy, will erode OPEC's hold on the global economy

  • Fuel Demand Destruction Is Happening at Most Expensive US Spots

    (Bloomberg) -- Gasoline demand destruction is happening in parts of the US that are seeing the highest prices at the pump. Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two Cameras“In terms of demand destruction...we’re starting to

  • Shenzhen wants to double semiconductor output by 2025 under new plan to boost tech industry

    China's southern tech hub of Shenzhen wants to double the value of its existing chip sector within three years as part of a broader push to improve the country's self-sufficiency in core technologies. Shenzhen, known as China's Silicon Valley, announced a plan to build "an influential cluster" for the semiconductor industry by 2025, including the development of leading national capabilities in manufacturing, packaging and testing of chips. By 2025, Shenzhen aims to develop a semiconductor indust

  • Exclusive-Russia has no extra oil to sign deals with two Indian buyers - sources

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Russia's Rosneft is holding back on signing new crude oil deals with two Indian state refiners, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, as it has committed sales to other customers. Indian refiners have been snapping up cheap Russian oil, shunned by western companies and countries since sanctions were imposed against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which Russia calls a "special military operation". A lack of new term supply deals with Rosneft may push Indian refiners to turn to the spot market for more expensive oil.

  • Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index Signals a Buying Opportunity

    One way to measure sentiment around Bitcoin is the Fear and Greed Index, a compilation of differently weighted statistics that gives us a gauge on whether there is too much fear or too much greed in the market. This index has proved to be fairly efficient at capturing future trends for Bitcoin. A moving average of the Fear and Greed Index provides more context to the current market and is less influenced by day-to-day swings.

  • Pakistan’s solution to the energy crisis is a shorter work week

    Pakistan gets most of its electricity from power plants run on imported natural gas, the price of which has soared in the last few months as Europe scrambles to buy its own supply from anywhere but Russia. Pakistan also imports nearly all of its crude oil for vehicles and other uses, which is at its highest cost in a decade. As a result, the country’s spending on energy imports over the last 10 months has doubled.

  • 3 Top Cryptocurrencies to Watch in June

    Lackluster price action offers a potentially interesting entry point into three of the top cryptocurrencies.

  • Stocks will return to their 2022 highs even if oil hits $135 a barrel, JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic says

    The US economy is strong enough to weather even a 25% rise in crude, according to JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic.

  • Colorado companies' drilling plans for 101 oil wells approved by Colorado regulators

    Large project plans in rural Weld Co. show oil and gas development can adequately protect environment, regulator says.

  • Gas Prices To Soar Past $5 A Gallon As U.S. SPR Falls To Lowest Level Since 1987

    "It now appears not if, but when, we'll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average," said Gasbuddy's Patrick De Haan.

  • Russia Is in Topsy-Turvy World Where Belarus Tops German Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian efforts to rewire trade flows and bypass sanctions for the war in Ukraine can’t make up for the collapse in imports that’s crippling its economy.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Cities for ExpatsOne stark result so far: F