David Steinmetz pleads no contest in 2022 killing of mother, stepfather in Little Suamico

OCONTO - A 29-year-old man has been found guilty of killing his mother and her husband in 2022 outside their Little Suamico home.

David Steinmetz entered no-contest pleas to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide on Tuesday regarding the deaths of Lori Steinmetz, 55, and Paul Brennan, 75. A charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm was dismissed but read into the record.

Lori Steinmetz, 55, and Paul Brennan, 75, were found dead Oct. 2, 2022, outside their Little Suamico home.

A sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 20. The convictions carry an automatic life sentence, with a possible date of release from prison on extended supervision up to the judge's discretion.

According to the criminal complaint, a neighbor said she heard gunshots Oct. 1, 2022, but thought it was a paintball gun, and saw a young man in his mid-20s get into a vehicle and drive away. Another neighbor said she recognized the driver as David Steinmetz.

The following morning, a neighbor called dispatch after two dead bodies were found outside the residence.

Investigators, who had been tracking David W. Steinmetz's vehicle as part of another investigation, said the GPS tracking device confirmed that Steinmetz's car was at the residence between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Following Steinmetz's arrest, officers found a rifle in his car that was of "similar caliber" of the ammunition cases found at the scene, the criminal complaint states.

Steinmetz later told investigators that a voice told him that he needed to take a life or his life would be taken. He said he also experienced feelings that if he didn't kill his mom then someone was going to kill more of his family. "David stated it was like take out one life to save fifteen other lives," the complaint states.

Steinmetz told investigators that these feelings continued to strengthen once he arrived at his home in the 1200 block of Melissa Boulevard and was greeted by his mom, Lori Brennan, while he sat in his car. Steinmetz said he then just "panicked," got out of his car, and opened fire on both his mom and stepfather, Paul Brennan.

Steinmetz was convicted of aggravated battery, a felony offense, in 2017. Therefore he was prohibited from carrying a gun, and has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon in addition to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

In the aftermath of the fatal shooting, Steinmetz's attorney, Jevon Jaconi, had asked for a competency exam to determine if Steinmetz was able to assist him or make decisions with a reasonable degree of rational understanding. The exam concluded Steinmetz could.

In October, Steinmetz had been scheduled to enter his pleas but asked for more time to discuss the plea offer and talk with his attorney and social worker.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: David Steinmetz pleads no contest in 2022 Little Suamico homicides