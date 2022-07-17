David Tepper entity files complaint against York County in bankruptcy court

Fallout from the failed Carolina Panthers headquarters project has spilled into public sparring and courtrooms over the past several months. This week, David Tepper’s GT Real Estate Holdings LLC pushed back on a lawsuit filed by York County against other Tepper entities.

On July 14, GT Real Estate filed an adversary proceeding against York County in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, which is hearing GT Real Estate’s Chapter 11 case. The complaint takes aim at York County’s suit claiming that $21 million in county funds used by GT Real Estate must be returned. The county’s lawsuit against Appaloosa Management LP, Tepper Sports Holding Inc. and DT Sports Holding LLC was initially filed in state court last month and sought to have that money returned by the other Tepper-led entities.

Andy Houston, a Charlotte bankruptcy attorney for Moon Wright & Houston, said the new complaint is likely GT Real Estate’s effort to move York County’s lawsuit into the bankruptcy court. While York County is not suing GT Real Estate in that case, GT Real Estate claims the county’s arguments “rest on the premise that (GT Real Estate) committed the same alleged wrongdoing as the (other Tepper entities being sued by York County), acting at their direction.”

GT Real Estate’s complaint filed this week states the county funds were provided “with no binding contractual obligations governing its use.” The county claims the money was for a road expansion project at the headquarters project site that was not completed.

