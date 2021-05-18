David Tepper Slims Alibaba Holding in the 1st Quarter

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GuruFocus.com
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

- By James Li

David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio), founder of Appaloosa Management, disclosed this week that his firm's top trades during the first quarter included a reduction in its Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) position and new buys in Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CHK), ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) and Paysafe Ltd. (NYSE:PSFE).


A distressed-debt specialist, Tepper became interested in the stock market while watching his father trade stocks in his hometown of Pittsburgh. The hedge fund guru has earned international reputation for producing one of the highest returns among Wall Street fund managers.

David Tepper Slims Alibaba Holding in the 1st Quarter
David Tepper Slims Alibaba Holding in the 1st Quarter

Tepper announced in 2019 that he plans to convert the hedge fund into a family office. As of March 31, the firm's $6.96 billion equity portfolio contains 62 stocks, with 20 new positions and a turnover ratio of 14%. The top three sectors in terms of weight are communication services, consumer cyclical and technology, representing 29.30%, 18.47% and 16.73% of the equity portfolio.

David Tepper Slims Alibaba Holding in the 1st Quarter
David Tepper Slims Alibaba Holding in the 1st Quarter

Alibaba

Tepper sold 760,000 shares of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), chopping 40% of the stake and 2.64% of the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $245.98 during the first quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on Tuesday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.63.

David Tepper Slims Alibaba Holding in the 1st Quarter
David Tepper Slims Alibaba Holding in the 1st Quarter

GuruFocus ranks the Chinese e-commerce giant's financial strength and profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a strong Altman Z-score of 5.02 and debt ratios, profit margins and returns that outperform over 82% of global competitors.

David Tepper Slims Alibaba Holding in the 1st Quarter
David Tepper Slims Alibaba Holding in the 1st Quarter

Gurus with large holdings in Alibaba include Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)'s Fisher Investments.

David Tepper Slims Alibaba Holding in the 1st Quarter
David Tepper Slims Alibaba Holding in the 1st Quarter

Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio)'s Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) and Mohnish Pabrai (Trades, Portfolio) introduced a stake in Alibaba to their U.S.-based equity portfolios during the first quarter.

Chesapeake Energy

Tepper purchased 3,728,685 shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK), giving the position 2.32% equity portfolio space. Shares averaged $44.03 during the first quarter.

David Tepper Slims Alibaba Holding in the 1st Quarter
David Tepper Slims Alibaba Holding in the 1st Quarter

According to GuruFocus, the Oklahoma City-based energy company has a solid Piotroski F-score of 6 and a debt-to-equity ratio that outperforms over 55% of global competitors.

David Tepper Slims Alibaba Holding in the 1st Quarter
David Tepper Slims Alibaba Holding in the 1st Quarter

ViacomCBS

Tepper purchased 3.445 million shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC), giving the position 2.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $61.05 during the first quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Tuesday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.36.

David Tepper Slims Alibaba Holding in the 1st Quarter
David Tepper Slims Alibaba Holding in the 1st Quarter

GuruFocus ranks the New York-based diversified media company's profitability 8 out of 10 on the back of profit margins outperforming over 82% of global competitors. Despite this, ViacomCBS' financial strength ranks 4 out of 10, driven by interest coverage and debt ratios underperforming more than 70% of global diversified media companies.

David Tepper Slims Alibaba Holding in the 1st Quarter
David Tepper Slims Alibaba Holding in the 1st Quarter

Paysafe

Tepper purchased 10 million shares of Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE), giving the position 1.94% equity portfolio space. Shares averaged $13.50 during the first quarter.

David Tepper Slims Alibaba Holding in the 1st Quarter
David Tepper Slims Alibaba Holding in the 1st Quarter

GuruFocus ranks the U.K.-based payment processing company's financial strength 3 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include interest coverage and debt ratios underperforming more than 90% of global competitors.

David Tepper Slims Alibaba Holding in the 1st Quarter
David Tepper Slims Alibaba Holding in the 1st Quarter

Disclosure: Long Alibaba.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Marvell Technology (MRVL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed at $42.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.27% move from the prior day.

  • Taiwan Aims to Keep Chip Production Humming as Covid Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s government pledged to try to keep the world supplied with chips even as Covid-19 cases escalate, while anticipating a limited impact from its worst outbreak so far.If only domestic consumption is hit, and the outbreak ends by June 30, gross domestic product growth may be cut by 0.16 percentage points, National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin said at a briefing in Taipei today. If the outbreak extends into the third quarter, the hit could be 0.53 points. But the economy could still expand over 5% this year, said Kung, whose agency isn’t responsible for assessing GDP.The government in February raised its forecast for GDP growth to 4.64%, betting that a global scramble for semiconductors will boost exports. But that was before an explosion of coronavirus cases this month, compounded by the impact of a worsening drought and periodic power cuts. U.S. officials and executives have voiced concerns about the world’s dependence on chips from the island, which hosts the highest-end facilities of industry linchpins Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and ASE Technology Holding Co.Taiwan, which added 240 locally transmitted cases today, has closed schools, curbed social gatherings, and shut many adult entertainment venues, museums and public facilities. Businesses and factories are operating, but the government has required them to allow parents to take time off to care for their children, and to ensure adequate social-distancing and masks.“The impact on consumption is obvious, because restaurants and the service sector have been required to observe more strict social-distancing,” said Rick Lo, Fubon Financial Holding Co.’s chief economist. “In manufacturing, for now it’s still safe, but if the situation gets worse then workers might not be able to work in the factories. The downside risk is increasing and it really depends on how quickly the outbreak is controlled.”Kung said the government is asking companies to adopt various measures to help fight Covid, including setting up task forces to monitor developments, acting to control the flow of staff and visitors, and tightening controls on the movement of migrant workers.TSMC, which dominates advanced chip production, yesterday said its workers are operating in separate teams. Face-to-face meetings have been curbed, and non-essential vendors were banned from its facilities.Keeping up production is critical not just for Taiwan’s growth, but because the island is the world’s main supplier of advanced computer chips, which are in demand as the pandemic up-ends working arrangements and consumer goods become smarter.When asked if Taiwan will prioritize orders from U.S. automakers as Washington is requesting, Kung said they’ll try to meet global car-chip orders as much as possible.Chip companies have tightened controls on the movement of staff, including not allowing them to travel between different sites, Chou Chung-pin, secretary-general of the Industrial Development Bureau at the Ministry of Economic Affairs, said at the same briefing.Yet there are already concerns about the outbreak’s impact on exports, the value of which surged 38.7% in April from a year earlier to the second-highest total ever after March’s record, mainly driven by surging chip sales.China Airlines Ltd. last week said its airfreight capacity will be cut by 10% as a result of new Covid-related rules, imposed after its pilots were linked to the rapidly growing outbreak.Then there’s the drought, which is forcing farmers and chip companies to try and lock in supplies of water, and leaving hydropower plants operating at limited capacity. A dual coal- and gas-fired plant went offline Thursday due to a technical error, and consumers across the island yesterday got mobile phone alerts ahead of yet another round of rolling blackouts.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of America Raising Minimum Wage to $25 Per Hour

    After raising its minimum wage to $20 per hour last year, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) said it will hike the starting pay to $25 per hour by 2025 as it seeks to "attract and retain the best talent." According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average hourly wage for a teller, typically among the lowest-paid employees in a bank, is $15.85, already more than double the national minimum wage. Over the past four years, it raised the minimum hourly wage to $15, then increased it again to $17 in 2019, and last year raised it to $20, one year ahead of schedule.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Bounced Again Today

    Shares of space tourism pioneer Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) stock jumped 6.6% through 2 p.m. EDT trading Tuesday as rumors of an imminent flight test of its VSS Unity spaceplane began to firm up. In an after-hours column, Investor's Business Daily (IBD) confirmed yesterday that Virgin Galactic "will provide an update on its test flight schedule this week." Sketching out Virgin's plans, IBD reminded investors that Virgin has at least four more flight tests on its schedule before it begins accepting paying passengers onboard its spaceplane.

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Reverses

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • CVS Has a New CFO. Why That’s Sending the Stock Higher.

    (CVS) announced on Tuesday that the former chief financial officer of the insurer Aetna, which CVS merged with in 2018, will now be the CFO of the combined company. the new CFO, spent eight years at Aetna. In 2018, CVS (ticker: CVS) initially said that Guertin would serve as CFO of the combined company after the merger was completed.

  • Here's A Sneak Peek At The Key To Ford's Electric-Vehicle Future

    Ford will reveal the F-150 Lightning as rival automakers race to bring the first all-electric truck to market.

  • ‘Extreme Fear’ Grips Bitcoin Market After Price Plunge, Sentiment Gauge Shows

    The drop in market sentiment follows the past week's bitcoin price plunge, according to Arcane Research.

  • Positive Catalysts Revving Up For Nio Stock

    After a big run-up last year, electric vehicle stocks have been in a correction mode. This seems temporary because positive industry tailwinds are likely to sustain. According to Deloitte, the global electric vehicle industry is likely to grow at a CAGR of 29% over the next decade. Considering the growth outlook, investors might consider exposure to electric vehicle stocks on intermediate corrections. Earlier this year, Nio (NIO) stock touched a high of $66.90. Since that time, valuation concerns, coupled with a semiconductor shortage, have resulted in a steep correction. However, it seems that the worst might be over for Nio stock. At current levels of $33.81, the stock might be worth considering. (See Nio stock analysis on TipRanks) There are several potential catalysts for Nio in the coming quarters. Expansion Triggers Potential Stock Upside Over the next decade, China is likely to maintain a leadership position in the electric vehicle market. After China, Europe is expected to be the next largest growth market. Therefore, it is not surprising that electric vehicle companies are focusing on European expansion. Tesla (TSLA) is already building a Gigafactory in Europe, which is likely to commence production in early FY2022. XPeng (XPEV), which is Nio’s competitor in China, has already commenced the delivery of electric vehicles in Norway. Not to be left out, Nio is planning an expansion into Europe in the second half of the year. As of March 2021, Nio had a robust cash buffer of $7.3 billion. Strong financial flexibility is likely to help the company in planning an aggressive expansion in several European countries. Initially, the company will be launching its vehicles in Norway. This does not come as a surprise, as more than 50% of cars sold in Norway last year were electric cars. Nio also has plans for expansion in the U.S. That’s unlikely to begin this year, but the key point is that expansion into new markets will ensure that vehicle deliveries remain robust. The company is already building a new plant in the Xinqiao Industrial Park in Hefei. This will cater to the incremental demand from China as well as from international expansion. Positive Indicators From a financial perspective, Nio reported a vehicle margin of 21.2% for Q1 2021 as compared to a negative vehicle margin of 7.4% in Q1 2020. Even on a quarter-on-quarter basis, the company’s vehicle margin expanded. With increasing vehicle deliveries, vehicle margin will likely continue to improve. It’s also worth noting that the company reported an operating level loss of RMB295.9 million in Q1 2021. In the same period last year, operating level losses were RMB1.6 billion. Clearly, there has been a significant improvement in operating margin. With cost-cutting and operating leverage, Nio will likely achieve operating level profitability in the next one to two quarters. Once operating margins improve and Nio is able to report positive operating cash flows on a sustained basis, the stock is likely to trend higher. From the perspective of sustained growth in vehicle deliveries, Nio's Battery-as-a-Service is a key reason to be bullish. The biggest advantage of BaaS is that it significantly reduces upfront payments for buying an electric car. That price advantage gives Nio an edge over its peers. Further, with a monthly subscription fee, customers can avail themselves of battery swapping services or upgrades. Additionally, Nio plans commercial delivery of its first sedan, ET7, in FY2022. Given the expansion plans, the sedan is likely to be available in China and Europe. This is another trigger for upside in vehicle deliveries. Wall Street’s Take According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, NIO stock comes in as a Moderate Buy, with 7 Buys and 3 Holds assigned in the last three months. As for price targets, the average analyst price target is $60.04 per share, implying around 77.58% upside potential from current levels. Concluding Views Overall, with a strong financial profile, positive cash flows, investment in manufacturing expansion, and an international presence, Nio stock looks attractive for long-term investors. Taken together, its positive catalysts paint a hopeful picture for the auto maker's future. Disclosure: On the date of publication, Faisal Humayun did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • Chris Watts is an ‘outcast’ in prison after brutal murder of his wife and young kids

    ‘He's an outcast, even among criminals’, says regular contact of convicted murderer

  • Rashida Tlaib says Democrats tell her they support Palestine in secret because they’re scared of ‘intimidation’

    Progressive wing of party increasingly challenges traditional US stance towards Israel

  • Kevin McCarthy rejects bipartisan Capitol riots commission after being accused of covering up for Trump

    House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has come out against a bipartisan committee to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a proposal drafted by one of his GOP colleagues, as Republicans press for a broader investigation that includes investigating Black Lives Matter protests. “The renewed focus by Democrats to now stand up an additional commission ignores the political violence that has struck American cities, a Republican Congressional baseball practice, and, most recently, the deadly attack on Capitol Police on April 2, 2021,” Mr McCarthy said in a letter on Tuesday.

  • University in Pennsylvania condemns ‘horrific’ attack against LGBT+ students by ex members of banned fraternity

    Nearly 20 men, reportedly ex members of Bucknell University’s banned chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity, allegedly attacked an LGBT+ housing unit on Thursday

  • Frito Lay claims famous ‘rags to riches’ tale of a janitor inventing Flamin Hot Cheetos is an ‘urban legend’

    Richard Montañez’s “rags to riches” story of how he went from being a janitor to a successful businessman by inventing Flamin’ Hot Cheetos may be an “urban legend” the company claimed

  • JetBlue flight rerouted after passenger snorts powder and pretends to stab others, witnesses say

    Man allegedly ‘gestured stabbing motions towards another passenger’

  • Joel Greenberg’s lawyer teases ‘must see’ news coming around Matt Gaetz

    The attorney would not comment on whether he felt the congressman should be indicted

  • Millionaires protest outside Jeff Bezos’ home demanding he pay more in taxes

    Group of millionaires who demand to be taxed more protest outside Bezos’ New York City luxury apartment

  • Republican congressman lashes out at GOP colleagues over ‘bogus’ attempts to rewrite history of Capitol riots

    Michigan lawmaker was one of the 10 Republicans to vote with Democrats for Donald Trump’s impeachment

  • Laura Ingraham condemned as ‘crazy, stupid, irresponsible’ after calling child vaccines ‘disgusting’

    ‘Would you have said the same thing about polio? Smallpox? Meningitis? HPV?’

  • Joel Greenberg pleads guilty to sex trafficking as banner flown above court reads ‘tick tock Matt Gaetz’

    A plane has flown a banner above US District Court in Orlando, Florida reading “Tick Tock Matt Gaetz” as the GOP congressman’s ally Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a minor, among other charges, potentially aiding prosecutors in a related investigation involving the Republican congressman. Mr Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector, appeared in court on Monday after admitting to introducing a “minor to other adult men, who engaged in commercial sex acts” with her, according to a lengthy plea agreement filed on 14 May. The other men were not named. Mr Gaetz was not named in court documents filed in US District Court on Friday.