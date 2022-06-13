David Teten at the 2022 Leading Entrepreneurs of the World Conference

The Founder and Managing Partner of Versatile Venture Capital on how to identify market white space

Serial entrepreneur and venture capitalist David Teten gave a keynote presentation on the opening day of the 2022 Leading Entrepreneurs of the World Conference on how to identify the next great entrepreneurial opportunity and market white space.

David Teten at the 2022 LEW Conference

Are you thinking of starting a business? The cost of starting a business has trending down to the cost of being unemployed, which means dramatically more startups, and therefore more competition for your startup idea. How do you identify a startup idea which addresses a market others are not serving?

Serial entrepreneur and VC David Teten discusses how to:

- Figure out which business you should start, and which you should kill fast

- Identify and learn from potential customers at zero or minimal cost

- Learn from the parallel experiments that your competitors are running

- Run experiments on new business ideas for free or minimum cost

David Teten is the Founder and Managing Partner of Versatile Venture Capital, a venture capital firm that invests in early-stage, capital-efficient companies. David is also the Founder of the Harvard Business School Alumni Angels of Greater New York - now the largest angel group on the East Coast, and has been an advisor to many institutional investors and private equity firms throughout his path.

About Versatile Venture Capital

Versatile Venture Capital invests in early-stage, capital-efficient companies. Our team has a history of investing in diverse and underrepresented founders. Versatile is an aggressive user of technology internally to manage the firm and make better investments. We have particular interest in fintech and salestech. Versatile VC has the flexibility to invest using an “alternative VC” structure which gives founders flexibility to build their business on whatever path makes sense: become profitable quickly and grow organically, or fuel growth with traditional equity VC. Versatile VC

About Leading Entrepreneurs of the World

As part of 1BusinessWorld, Leading Entrepreneurs of the World is one of the largest and most comprehensive entrepreneurial platforms and events in the world and features entrepreneurs, founders and business leaders presenting on cutting-edge topics and the latest industry developments. Leading Entrepreneurs of the World

About 1BusinessWorld

1BusinessWorld is a global business ecosystem, network and marketplace that provides entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals with the information, tools, resources and connectivity needed to succeed throughout their company’s growth journey, toward a better business world. Our vision is based on the reality that we live, work and do business in one global interconnected business environment, and hence our motto: “One World, One Business World”. Our mission is to encourage and support global communication and collaboration among entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses. 1BusinessWorld

