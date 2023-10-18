David Tronnes: Trial for man accused of killing wife in Delaney Park home continues Wednesday

The trial of an Orlando man accused of killing his wife is set to continue Wednesday.

David Tronnes is accused of killing Shanti Cooper-Tronnes in their Delaney Park home five years ago.

Jurors watched videos Tuesday of investigators interrogating Tronnes days after his wife’s death.

Tronnes maintained his composure in court while investigators showed the videos.

In the videos, Tronnes outlined his actions, saying he left home to walk his dogs, did yard work for nearly an hour, and then found his wife lifeless in the bathtub after 3 p.m.

However, investigators challenged his timeline, suspecting that his wife had already died before he went to the park.

In the recording, investigators repeatedly probed Tronnes for any withheld information.

Investigators believe that Tronnes strangled and beat his wife, citing facial swelling and bruises on both eyes as evidence that contradicts Tronnes’ account.

