David Tronnes: Trial underway for man accused of strangling wife in Delaney Park home in 2018

The trial for the man accused of strangling his wife in their Delaney Park home in 2018 finally got underway on Thursday.

The case has faced years of delays in court over pleas and suspect David Tronnes’ mental state.

Investigators accused Tronnes of beating and strangling his wife, Shanti Cooper-Tronnes, more than five years ago.

Officials seated a jury for the trial Wednesday night, with opening statements beginning Thursday morning.

It wasn’t until January that Tronnes was finally found competent to face the charges.

Then, in March, there was a last-minute attempt by Tronnes’ attorneys to change his plea to not guilty by reason of insanity raised eyebrows, but the judge ruled that they had missed the filing deadline.

