David Wagenhauser announces candidacy for NY-24

Dec. 9—Democratic newcomer David Wagenhauser of Waterloo has announced his intentions to run for the 24th Congressional District held by Representative Claudia Tenney. The district includes the eastern half of Niagara County and spans across the state along Lake Ontario, avoiding Rochester, and includes areas as far as Oswego and Watertown.

Proclaiming himself to be of the working class, Wagenhauser recalls family-owned farms that he worked for picking apples when he was 14. These days he wants to help the small farmer, he said, by passing a "real" farm bill through Congress.

His education includes attending SUNY Brockport, graduating top in his class and earning a degree in law from Syracuse University College of Law. He worked as a First Amendment and public interest lawyer in Washington D.C, at which time he pursued a line of work in line with his convictions.

Wagenhauser gave an example of doing some consumer rights work against a big telecommunications firm that was "ripping people" through pay phones. The company was installing them in poor neighborhoods and hotels and they had no competition

"So, a young attorney, by the name of me, said, 'This isn't right, let's shut them down'," he said.

He took on some big law firms, he said, testified before Congress, worked on bipartisan legislation, got the bill passed and got the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) to act.

"And this $6 billion industry went down pretty quick. So, that's the type of thing we did," he said.

He retired as the director of a public interest group in Washington, D.C. and returned back home to help his mother run her home care business. She had spent a lifetime working as a nurse and raising Wagenhauser as a single parent.

As for Tenney, he said he can't stand to be on her website for very long. He compared her attitude to the "Chicken Little" story. The sky is falling. Everything is wrong.

"I think she's very good at finding a problem, pointing it out, creating outrage and finding blame. I don't think she's very skilled at finding solutions," Wagenhauser said.

Wagenhauser said he wants to bring back manufacturing to upstate, and create an industrial corridor between Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse, making semiconductor chips, partially realized with the company Micron moving to nearby Syracuse. He pointed to the CHIPS & Science Act, which Tenney voted against, and said it could be used for the benefit of people in the district.

Wagenhauser also proclaimed to be for term limits, something he practiced in his own political experience as a village trustee in Brockport, and wants to bring back the "citizen legislator" that went to the capitol for a couple of years then came back to his life in the district they represented. Making money for the next campaign seems to be all politicians do, he said, and that he would not be accepting any Political Action Committees (PACs) money.

As for the timing, Wagenhauser said, "You almost have to go early."

"This district is huge. I'm going to have to do a lot of traveling. I've gone to 10 counties and I did go up to Niagara and I intend to come up a lot more," he said.

Tenney released a statement on Wagenhauser's announcement:

"It is no surprise that after leading the impeachment investigation into Joe Biden, passing the strongest border security bill in American history and holding Hochul accountable for her dangerous and costly migrant crisis, that the Democrats were desperate to dredge up a candidate to run in this district. My conservative voting record, exceptional constituent service and unparalleled transparency speak for itself. I am confident that the voters of NY-24 will reject the Biden-Hochul-Wagenhauser left-wing agenda once again," she said.

According to published reports, Tenney is facing a GOP primary challenge from Mario Fratto, who lost to Tenney in 2022's Republican primary.