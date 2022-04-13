David Ware trial jury selection in its second week

Week two of jury selection is underway for the trial of David Ware. Tulsa County is looking to seat the jury in the first death penalty case in the county in more than a decade.

Ware is charged with first degree murder and shooting with intent to kill for the shooting death of Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson and shooting Officer Aurash Zarkeshan during a traffic stop in 2020.

They had 53 potential jurors report back to the Tulsa County Courthouse on Tuesday. Three more were sent home, and that number went down to 50 going into Thursday.

They are looking to seat a jury of 14, consisting of 12 jurors and two alternates.

On Tuesday, the judge asked potential jurors questions about theirs lives, what they do for work, where they live and what their significant others do for work. This preliminary examination of the jurors is known as “voir dire”.

What is voir dire?

French for “to speak the truth,” voir dire is the process of questioning potential jurors by either a judge or counsel to determine if they’re suitable for jury service.

Those potential jurors being questioned are “in the box.”

When there are 34 of the 50 potential jurors in the box, the remaining 16 are “in the gallery.”

Those in the gallery are on deck to be questioned next once they are in the box.

This goal of this process is to get to 14 jurors by process of elimination.

Of those in the box right now, about half are men and half are women. According to jury questionnaires, only a handful are minorities.