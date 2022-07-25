David Warner, 'one of the best character actors of all time,' dies at 80

David Warner Cambridge Jones/Getty Images

David Warner, the English character actor best known for his roles as villains in films like Tron, has died. He was 80.

Warner's death was confirmed Monday by his family in a statement to BBC. They said the cause was a cancer-related illness.

"Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity," Warner's family said. "He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years."

Warner had dozens of film and TV credits under his belt, but some of his most notable films were The Omen, in which he played photographer Keith Jennings; Titanic, in which he played the valet and bodyguard of Billy Zane's character; and Tron, in which he played the villain of Ed Dillinger. Other notable credits included Time After Time, Straw Dogs, and Time Bandits.

Warner's most recent movie role was 2018's Mary Poppins Returns, in which he played a retired admiral. Outside of film and television, he performed many times on stage, including with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Actor and writer Mark Gatiss honored Warner on Twitter, reflecting that "to work extensively with him and to call him my friend was a gift beyond words," while actress Barbara Crampton, who worked with him on the film Pulse Pounders, also paid tribute.

"He was so purely an actor's actor, so real, so focused and a delightful person," Crampton said. "RIP to one of the best character actors of all time."

You may also like

7 scathing cartoons about the Secret Service's deleted Trump texts

The great COVID disconnect

Newsom signs gun control bill inspired by Texas abortion ban