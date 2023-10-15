Davido's twins: Afrobeats star describes having 'beautiful' babies a year after son's death

Davido is arguably one of Africa's most popular musicians

Nigerian megastar Davido has described welcoming "beautiful" twins a year after his three-year-old son's tragic death.

Davido's wife, Chioma Rowland, gave birth to a boy and girl this week, the musician told a conference in New York.

The couple's late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, died last October after drowning in a swimming pool.

On Saturday, Davido said his faith and his loved ones helped him through the grief.

He told an audience at the UnitedMasters SelectCon event in New York: "A lot of people that those things happen to - you would never want to believe in God ever in your life."

The Afrobeats singer, known for global hits like Unavailable and Fall, continued: "But to still have faith, to still be able to do what I love, having a great team around me and just focusing... I'm almost at the finish line and that's something that I want people to see."

When Davido and his wife - a popular chef and influencer - found out they were having twins, they were "shaking".

"And it was in the same month - my son passed last year October, my wife gave birth this year October - its crazy," he said.

Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, is considered one of Africa's biggest music stars. He has won MTV and BET music awards and has collaborated with international artists including Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj.

Ifeanyi's death last year sparked an outpouring of emotion, with fans and colleagues from the entertainment industry sending their heartfelt condolences to the couple.