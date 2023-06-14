David's Bridal is closing its only RI store. What it means for customers and employees

WARWICK — David's Bridal in Warwick is closing, after the company filed for bankruptcy in April and announced layoffs of 9,200 employees across the country.

The closure of the Warwick store, at 1276 Bald Hill Road, was announced on the company's website.

Other area closures include the stores in Natick and Dartmouth, Massachusetts, while no closure notice has appeared for the store in North Attleboro.

At the store in Warwick, a banner declares that the store is closing, with a caveat, "This store only."

Inside the store, employees said they are not allowed to talk to the media.

David's Bridal in Warwick is closing after the company declared bankruptcy in April.

The announcement on the company's website for its Warwick store in the Summit Square Shopping Center is succinct.

"Store closing. Shop huge savings while they last! Call for special order status," according to the website.

The website gives no closure date and points to an April letter from CEO Jim Marcum.

"I want to emphasize again, our stores and online platforms are open. Our team members are here for you. Your orders are our first priority," Marcum wrote.

When the retailer declared bankruptcy in April, a company spokesperson wrote in a news release that stores would remain open and fulfill orders without delay as the company looks to sell all or some of its assets. Its online platforms will also remain available to help with customers' wedding planning needs.

April 2023: David's Bridal files for bankruptcy, but you'll still get your order

Saddled with debt, the Pennsylvania-based chain also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2018, but emerged from bankruptcy the next year. Since then, the company has modernized its business, Marcum wrote in a statement.

"Over the last several years, we have taken meaningful strides in our transformation to fulfill the needs of the brides of today and tomorrow," Marcum said. "Nonetheless, our business continues to be challenged by the post-COVID environment and uncertain economic conditions, leading us to take this step to identify a buyer who can continue to operate our business going forward."

How long has David's Bridal been in business?

David's Bridal started as a small bridal salon in Florida in 1950. The chain now has about 300 locations across the country.

What will happen to David's Bridal orders?

David's Bridal said it plans to continue to deliver orders on time as it looks to sell the company. Its stores and alterations department are still open and customers can continue to shop online.

Material from USA Today was used in this report. Reach Wheeler Cowperthwaite at wcowperthwaite@providencejournal.com or follow him on Twitter @WheelerReporter.

