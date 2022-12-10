Davidson County Crime Briefs

Crime scene tape

The following incidents and arrests were reported by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Lexington Police Department and Thomasville Police Department. Additional information provided by the Davidson County Magistrate's Office.

A 20-year-old Lexington man was arrested and charged with the theft of almost a dozen catalytic converters that were allegedly stolen over the past few weeks. Oliver Hernendez, 20, of 1004 White St., Lexington was charged with 10 counts of felony possession of catalytic converters removed from a vehicle without authorization. He was given a $35,000 secured bond and an initial court date of Jan. 4

At approximately 1 a.m. on Dec. 4, a 43-year-old female reported to the Lexington Police Department that she was called to Atrium Health Wake Forest Lexington Medical Center located at 250 Hospital Drive as an Uber driver. According to the victim, when she arrived the client, who was identified a black male, age 20, who was identified as Elijah Isaiah Queen, got into the vehicle and drove off without the victim. The vehicle, a dark blue 2014 Chevrolet Equinox with New Hampshire plates, was valued at $16,000 and entered into the NCIC as a stolen vehicle.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 5, officers with the Lexington Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on South Ford Street. Upon arrival, the 59-year-old male victim reported he was shot while inside the residence. He was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem with non-life-threatening injuries. A search of the area revealed no leads or suspects at the time. Officers are continuing to investigate the incident.

