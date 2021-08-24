Davidson County deputy charged with assault

Aug. 24—HIGH POINT — A Davidson County Sheriff's Office deputy has been suspended after being arrested in High Point and accused of threatening a woman.

Donald Ray Mabe, 47, of High Point was arrested about 11 p.m. Thursday by the High Point Police Department at a residence on Sonoma Lane and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female.

Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons told The High Point Enterprise that Mabe is suspended while an internal affairs investigation takes place. Simmons said Monday that he couldn't elaborate further because it's a personnel matter.

The High Point police report classifies the incident as simple physical assault and indicates the force against the victim was being hit or struck.

A recording of one of two 911 calls to High Point emergency communications features the voice of a woman crying, saying that a man is in the house and threatening her after shattering a back door window with a rock.

"Please help me," she tells the dispatcher while sobbing. "There's guns in the house; so I'm scared. This happened before but I was always afraid to call. He threatened me last week."

The two 911 emergency calls cover about eight minutes. The emergency dispatcher stays on the phone call with the woman as High Point police officers arrive. The second call ends as police officers arrive and knock at the door of the residence.

Just before the second phone call ends, the woman tells the dispatcher she has stepped on shards of glass and cut her foot going to the door to reach the officers.

The report indicates that $150 worth of damages was done to a storm door or screen door during the altercation.

