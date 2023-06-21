Davidson County inmate death investigated

Jun. 21—HIGH POINT — The State Bureau of Investigation is trying to determine what led to the death three weeks ago of a High Point man at the Davidson County Detention Center in Lexington.

Todd Andrew Fox, 28, died at the jail May 31. SBI spokeswoman Anjanette Grube said the SBI was asked to investigate by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, which oversees the jail.

Fox was found apparently unconscious inside his cell about 9:30 a.m. May 31 by jailers during a routine check of inmates, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Tuesday.

Detention officers determined that Fox didn't have a pulse and began lifesaving efforts until Davidson County EMS arrived. After several more minutes of efforts, Davidson County EMS pronounced Fox dead just after 10 a.m, the sheriff's office said.

The SBI was contacted to investigate the case because it was an in-custody death within the Davidson County jail, the sheriff's office says.

An autopsy was performed to determine Fox's cause of death. Preliminary autopsy results are still pending.

Fox was one of two men accused of going into Gordon's General Store at 2686 Johnsontown Road in Thomasville on March 30 with handguns and demanding money before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash

Davidson County deputies arrested Fox on May 23. The second man, Drew Alan King, 28, of Lexington, was arrested the next day at the Guilford County Detention Center in High Point, where he was being held on other charges.