Davidson County man arrested for shooting teen

DAVIDSON COUNTY — A 27-year-old Lexington man has been charged with shooting a 15-year-old.

Melvin Dennis Murphy, of 260 Troy McElrath Road, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury, felony negligent child abuse causing serious injury, misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

According to Sgt. David Blake with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Murphy was “joking around” with a handgun he believed to be unloaded inside a mobile home where several teenagers were gathered. Blake said the 15-year-old victim grabbed the gun in an attempt to get Murphy to stop waving it around when it discharged, striking him in the abdomen.

The teenager was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem with non-life-threatening injures where he was treated and released.

Murphy was given a $85,000 secured bond and an initial court date of Jan. 10.

Law enforcement stated the shooting was an isolated incident and there was never any threat to the public.

