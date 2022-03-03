Davidson County man arrested for shooting at Salisbury police officers on Tuesday

A Davidson County man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly shooting at Salisbury police officers.

On Monday evening, a man later identified as Bruce Godwin, 32, of Davidson County, approached a Salisbury Police officer in the garage area of the police department and said he had recently been hired as an intern. The officer did not recognize Godwin and advised him to leave, which he did.

The following day at about 5:30 a.m., Godwin allegedly returned to the Salisbury Police Department and fired several rounds from a handgun toward officers gathered in the garage area. After he left the parking lot of the police department, he fled in an unknown direction before officers could apprehend him.

Police said no one was injured in the shooting.

Investigators used surveillance video to identify Godwin as the shooter and took out an arrest warrant for him. Later that day, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team went to a home on Motsinger Road in Thomasville in an effort to arrest Godwin on these charges.

Initially, Godwin didn't respond to demands by law enforcement but eventually left the residence. After coming out of the house, he refused to follow instructions by the officers and was struck by non-lethal beanbag rounds.

After being examined and released by EMS, Godwin was handed over to a representative with the Salisbury Police Department.

Godwin is charged with five counts of felony assault on law enforcement with a firearm and three counts of felony discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

