Davidson County man charged after law enforcement finds 200 jars of moonshine

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said they recovered over 200 jars of moonshine, stolen firearms, cash and illegal drugs on Friday during an investigation into a stolen car.

According to information provided by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 28 deputies were responding to a residence on Ed Byerly Road in Lexington in connection with a 2019 Hyundai Sonata that had been reported stolen from Rockingham County.

Want to know more about what is happening in Davidson County? Support local journalism, subscribe to The Dispatch.

Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle reported to be stolen. As a result of this discovery, law enforcement obtained a search warrant for the residence.

As a result of the search, law enforcement recovered over 200 jars/jugs of illegal non-tax paid alcohol. Representatives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the substance was moonshine, although no manufacturing device (still) was recovered on the property.

They also recovered $2,200 in cash.

Also, during the search, deputies recovered three firearms, a Smith and Wesson Revolver; a camo wrapped Remington shotgun and a Remington rifle, which were also allegedly stolen from a recent breaking and entering in Southmont.

More:Raid on illegal bar in Midway results in recovery of large amounts of drugs

Law enforcement officials also stated they recovered an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

As a result of this investigation, David Marty Pedigo, 53, of Lexington was charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle, three counts of felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of non-taxpaid alcohol, and misdemeanor ABC law violation.

North Carolina General Statue 18, Section 102 states “It shall be unlawful for any person to manufacture, sell, transport, import, deliver, furnish, purchase, consume, or possess any alcoholic beverages except as authorized by the ABC law.”

Pedigo was given a $25,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Davidson County court on Nov. 23.

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: Davidson County deputies recover 200 jars of moonshine during investigation