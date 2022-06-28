Davidson County man charged with murder after claiming victim was an intruder

A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting a woman in his home on Becky Hill Road.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, on June 22 law enforcement reported to a home on Becky Hill Road in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased woman with apparent gunshot wounds. The resident of the home, identified as Christian Everhart, reported he had shot an intruder who had broken into his house.

After further investigation, it was determined that the woman, identified as Sarah Baxter, had been at the residence as a guest since early the prior night. The relationship between Everhart and Baxter or circumstances of the shooting was not disclosed.

On Monday, Everhart was arrested and charged with felony murder. He is being held without bond in the Davidson County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on July 21.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. D Blake at 336-236-3006 or the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at 336-242-2105.

